ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

First lady tests positive in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrxL6_0hTplTQ000

( The Hill ) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

One dead after train crashes into pedestrian in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)- A person is dead after a train collided with them in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Police, officers were dispatched to a train vs pedestrian crash at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after. Police are not releasing additional information until the victim’s next […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Positive Test#The First Lady#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLNS

Lansing couple celebrates 70th anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – John and Norma DeRose have been together for a long time. They’re celebrating their 70th anniversary, to be precise. Norma says their first meeting was rather simple: she asked him out on a date while they were both attending the University of Detroit. “From that time on, we just knew we […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

East Lansing officials react to ELPD Meijer shooting findings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, East Lansing city officials reflected on the Attorney General’s decision to call an April police shooting justified. The announcement that officers involved in an East Lansing shooting of a man outside a Meijer will not face charges is a relief to the officers and their attorneys and is […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy