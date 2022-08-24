Bioinspired two-in-one nanotransistor sensor for the simultaneous measurements of electrical and mechanical cellular responses

Read full article on original website
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
An analysis of satellite data predicts about one-third of Americans will get temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit in 2053. That's conservative.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
The Weather Channel
Massive Sunspot Pointed Straight at Earth Concerns Scientists After Growing Ten-Fold in Two Days!
If you’ve never had a kid before, get ready to know what the paranoia of having one feels like! Over the past few days, the Earthlings have had a front-row seat to the Sun’s growing tantrums, as it oozed out several flares and coronal mass ejections. We know...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
scitechdaily.com
Shrouded in Mystery: Scientists Finally Discover the Origin of Chromatin
Analysis of the genome and proteome shows that eukaryotic evolution gave rise to the regulatory function of chromatin. Two meters of DNA must fit into a nucleus that is just 8 millionths of a meter wide in practically every human cell. DNA must wrap around structural proteins called histones in order to solve the extreme space challenge, much like wool around a spool. This coiled genetic architecture, known as chromatin, shields DNA from harm and plays an important role in gene regulation.
Nature.com
Electrocatalytic synthesis of adipic acid coupled with H production enhanced by a ligand modification strategy
Adipic acid is an important building block of polymers, and is commercially produced by thermo-catalytic oxidation of ketone-alcohol oil (a mixture of cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone). However, this process heavily relies on the use of corrosive nitric acid while releases nitrous oxide as a potent greenhouse gas. Herein, we report an electrocatalytic strategy for the oxidation of cyclohexanone to adipic acid coupled with H2 production over a nickel hydroxide (Ni(OH)2) catalyst modified with sodium dodecyl sulfonate (SDS). The intercalated SDS facilitates the enrichment of immiscible cyclohexanone in aqueous medium, thus achieving 3.6-fold greater productivity of adipic acid and higher faradaic efficiency (FE) compared with pure Ni(OH)2 (93% versus 56%). This strategy is demonstrated effective for a variety of immiscible aldehydes and ketones in aqueous solution. Furthermore, we design a realistic two-electrode flow electrolyzer for electrooxidation of cyclohexanone coupling with H2 production, attaining adipic acid productivity of 4.7"‰mmol coupled with H2 productivity of 8.0"‰L at 0.8"‰A (corresponding to 30"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) in 24"‰h.
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
Phys.org
A cellular engineering breakthrough: High-yield CRISPR without viral vectors
A new variation of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system makes it easier to re-engineer massive quantities of cells for therapeutic applications. The approach, developed at Gladstone Institutes and UC San Francisco (UCSF), lets scientists introduce especially long DNA sequences to precise locations in the genomes of cells at remarkably high efficiencies without the viral delivery systems that have traditionally been used to carry DNA into cells.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
In a first, scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense'
Researchers have created the first example of a soft, polymer material that acts like a brain. Researchers at the US Air Force and Penn State University, Pennsylvania, have harnessed mechanical information processing and integrated it into an engineered material that can "think." Scientists built on research dating back to 1938,...
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery
As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Defense One
The US Just Revealed a Secret Airborne Test of a Long-Range Cruise Missile
The U.S. Air Force secretly test-fired a long-range variant of a stealthy cruise missile from a B-2 stealth bomber late last year, defense contractor Northrop Grumman revealed Thursday. The disclosure of the December 2021 test comes amid increased tension between the United States and China. Beijing conducted military drills and...
Nature.com
Experimental methods modestly impact interpretation of the effect of environmental exposures on the larval zebrafish gut microbiome
Rapidly growing fields, such as microbiome science, often lack standardization of procedures across research groups. This is especially the case for microbiome investigations in the zebrafish (Danio rerio) model system, which is quickly becoming a workhorse system for understanding the exposure-microbiome-physiology axis. To guide future investigations using this model system, we defined how various experimental decisions affect the outcomes of studies on the effects of exogenous exposure on the zebrafish gut microbiome. Using a model toxicant, benzo[a]pyrene (BaP), we assessed how each of two dissection methods (gut dissection vs. whole fish), three DNA extraction kits (Qiagen Blood & Tissue, Macherey"“Nagel NucleoSpin, and Qiagen PowerSoil), and inclusion of PCR replicates (single vs. pooled triplicate reactions) affected our interpretation of how exposure influences the diversity and composition of the gut microbiome, as well as our ability to identify microbiome biomarkers of exposure. We found that inclusion of PCR replicates had the smallest effect on our final interpretations, and the effects of dissection method and DNA extraction kit had significant effects in specific contexts, primarily in the cases of identifying microbial biomarkers.
Phys.org
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
Phys.org
Network assembly through cell division: How nerve cells in the brain connect during development
ETH Zurich researchers have developed a model that explains how nerve cells in the brain connect during development. Their model reveals that the crucial factor is progressive cell division. This process leads naturally to the formation of molecular addresses that lets neurons navigate. The human brain is by far the...
