ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer

Split 4th Circuit panel grants Stein injunction against criminal charges linked to disputed N.C. law

By Carolina Journal Staff
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIrd5_0hTpkvu100
Attorney General Josh Stein working. Source: joshstein.org

RALEIGH — In a split 2-1 ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein an injunction that will likely help him avoid criminal charges linked to a controversial 2020 campaign ad.

The injunction blocks the Wake County district attorney from taking any action against Stein or his associates “pending further order of this Court.” Appellate judges scheduled arguments in the case for December.

The statute of limitations in the case is scheduled to run out in October, so it’s unlikely that Stein or anyone else will face any charges in connection with the 2020 ad.

“We conclude plaintiffs have satisfied the demanding standard for obtaining an injunction pending appeal,” according to the order endorsed by Appeals Court Judges Toby Heytens and Albert Diaz. President Biden appointed Heytens to the 4th Circuit Court. Former President Barack Obama appointed Diaz.

“Most critically, plaintiffs have made a ‘strong showing that [they are] likely to succeed on the merits’ of their First Amendment challenge,” according to the order.

A Wake County grand jury issued a presentment Monday asking the D.A.’s office to prepare indictments targeting Stein, his chief of staff Seth Dearmin, and his 2020 campaign manager Eric Stern. Charges would have been based on N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-274(a)(9). That law dating back to 1931 creates a Class 2 misdemeanor charge for people who lie about political candidates.

Now the 4th Circuit’s ruling will block any further action against Stein and his associates.

Heytens and Diaz raised concerns about the law’s potential to criminalize true statements. “[T]he First Amendment does not permit a State to criminalize ‘true statements,’ even those ‘made with “actual malice.”’ And it appears the law challenged here does just that by criminalizing a ‘derogatory report’ made either ‘knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity.’”

Stein and fellow plaintiffs in his federal lawsuit “have demonstrated that irreparable harm is likely” without an injunction. “[P]laintiffs have credibly alleged that their political speech will be chilled should a prosecution go forward.”

Heytens and Diaz did not accept the Wake D.A.’s arguments about the statute of limitations, calling the issue “self-inflicted, because the district attorney has not adequately explained why it was necessary to wait so long to bring charges in a case where the alleged crime was broadcast on television nearly two years ago.”

The injunction also “serves the broader public interest,” the court’s majority ruled. “Candidates currently running for office in North Carolina might well be chilled in their campaign speech by the sudden reanimation of a criminal libel law that has been dormant for nearly a century — harming the public’s interest in a robust campaign.”

Judge Allison Jones Rushing, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, dissented.

“Plaintiffs have not shown that they are entitled to the ‘extraordinary relief’ of ‘an injunction against enforcement of a presumptively constitutional state legislative act’ pending their appeal from the district court’s denial of exactly that relief,” Rushing wrote.

Rushing disputed the notion that plaintiffs would suffer “irreparable” harm. “No Plaintiff claims that their speech is currently being chilled, or will imminently be chilled, because of the possible future enforcement of the North Carolina statute.”

The dissenting judge also questioned the majority’s assessment of the public interest. “The people of North Carolina have an interest in letting North Carolina’s courts construe this untested state statute in the normal course if it is actually enforced,” Rushing wrote.

The dispute arose from North Carolina’s 2020 election for attorney general. Stein, the incumbent Democrat, faced a challenge from Republican Jim O’Neill, the Forsyth County district attorney. Stein won re-election by just 13,622 votes out of 5.4 million ballots cast.

The two candidates clashed during the campaign over rape kits used to help identify and prosecute offenders. Stein and O’Neill blamed each other for a backlog of untested kits.

Stein ran a TV ad, titled “Survivor,” featuring Juliette Grimmett, a sexual assault survivor who worked for Stein at the N.C. Department of Justice. At one point in the 30-second ad, Grimett criticized O’Neill.

“When I learned that Jim O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits on a shelf leaving rapists on the streets, I had to speak out,” Grimmett said in the ad. She is one of the plaintiffs in the federal case, along with the Stein campaign and the company that prepared the campaign ad.

O’Neill lodged a complaint to the N.C. State Board of Elections. He cited N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-274(a)(9), which declares it unlawful, as a Class 2 misdemeanor, “For any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election.”

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Libel#Rape Kits#North Carolina#Circuit Judge#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#4th Circuit#Raleigh#Appeals Court#The 4th Circuit Court
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago documents

A federal judge in Florida has said she is inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.The order is being seen as a victory for Donald Trump, though the judge said it “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients

Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy