Comment on “Microglial activation states drive glucose uptake and FDG-PET alterations in neurodegenerative diseases”

Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
RORγt expression in mature T17 cells safeguards their lineage specification by inhibiting conversion to T2 cells
RORγt is the lineage-specific transcription factor for T helper 17 (TH17) cells and an attractive drug target for treating TH17-associated diseases. Although the critical role of RORγt in early TH17 cell differentiation has been well recognized, its function in mature TH17 cell maintenance remains largely unknown. Here, we show that genetic deletion of Rorc in mature TH17 cells inhibited their pathogenic functions. Mechanistically, loss of RORγt led to a closed chromatin configuration at key TH17-specific gene loci, particularly at the “super-enhancer” regions. Unexpectedly, RORγt directly bound and inhibited Il4 transcription, whereas pharmaceutically or genetically targeting RORγt caused spontaneous conversion of TH17 cells to TH2-like cells in vitro and in vivo. Our results thus reveal dual crucial functions of RORγt in effector TH17 cells in maintaining TH17 cell program and constraining TH2 cell conversion, offering previously unidenified considerations in therapeutic targeting of RORγt.
Inhibition of microbial deconjugation of micellar bile acids protects against intestinal permeability and liver injury
Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.
Transcriptional regulation of the thymus master regulator Foxn1
The thymus and hair follicles are starkly different anatomic structures but share a developmental dependence on the forkhead box transcription factor FOXN1. Kadouri et al. analyzed the regulatory regions of the mouse Foxn1 gene to identify critical regulatory regions required for its expression in thymic epithelial cells (TECs) and to identify key transcriptional regulators that differentially control expression in TECs versus hair follicle cells. Mice with a small targeted deletion in the critical AR3 region of the first Foxn1 intron had only a small thymic rudiment but retained normal hair growth. The SIX1 transcription factor and FOXN1 itself induce Foxn1 expression by TECs in the developing thymus. These mechanistic findings provide deeper insights into how tight regulation of FOXN1 choreographs TEC differentiation needed for normal thymic development.
