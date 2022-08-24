Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska
Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL・
Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win
No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
Lou Holtz: Brian Kelly didn't answer one letter while head coach of Notre Dame football
Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly had different tactics while they were head coaches at Notre Dame. Holtz was all in on everything that goes with the Fighting Irish brand. Kelly liked to do things on his own terms. Both were wildly successful. Holtz won the program’s last national championship in...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
saturdaytradition.com
Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt
Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Big Sky Conference throws shade at Nebraska with epic response to tweet
The Big Sky Conference might be best known for the talented teams in the conference. They might soon be known for throwing some seriously savage shade against Nebraska. During Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, someone tweeted that Nebraska might be looking at a move to the Big Sky with how things are going in the Big Ten. The Big Sky responded, and well… see for yourself:
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (8/26/22)
Week 2 of the 2022 Indiana high school football season kicks off Friday night (Aug. 26) with games across the state
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
saturdaytradition.com
Here we go again? Nebraska fans uneasy with Scott Frost after blowing double-digit lead in the first half
Through the first 30 minutes of the 2022 college football season, Nebraska has already taken its fans on a wild ride. After busting out of the gates with a hot start, Northwestern has clawed back for the halftime lead. Early on, it was all quarterback Casey Thompson and the Huskers...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost is getting roasted for wild decision-making vs. Northwestern
Nebraska looked like it was about to run away with things after a strong third quarter. Instead, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to attempt an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead, eventually leading to a Northwestern score to bring it within a touchdown. Here’s Northwestern’s ensuing scoring play....
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost appears to throw assistants under the bus after Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Scott Frost and Nebraska started the season 0-1 after the disappointing 31-28 loss to Northwestern. Nebraska’s offense, led by new coordinator Mark Whipple, managed to get 466 total yards against the Wildcats defense. New quarterback Casey Thompson also threw for 355 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Running back Anthony Grant eclipsed the 100-yard mark and 2 touchdowns.
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay makes embarrassing mistake regarding Nebraska's head coach
College football is finally back, as is College GameDay. It seems in all their excitement for one of the best days of the year, the production crew forgot who the head coach of Nebraska football is. Hint: it’s not Bryan Harsin. While it is true that both Harsin and...
Comments / 0