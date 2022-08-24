Preclinical evaluation of proteolytic targeting of LCK as a therapeutic approach in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Read full article on original website
Related
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
science.org
Cancer-driving mutations are enriched in genic regions intolerant to germline variation
Large reference datasets of protein-coding variation in human populations have allowed us to determine which genes and genic subregions are intolerant to germline genetic variation. There is also a growing number of genes implicated in severe Mendelian diseases that overlap with genes implicated in cancer. We hypothesized that cancer-driving mutations might be enriched in genic subregions that are depleted of germline variation relative to somatic variation. We introduce a new metric, OncMTR (oncology missense tolerance ratio), which uses 125,748 exomes in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) to identify these genic subregions. We demonstrate that OncMTR can significantly predict driver mutations implicated in hematologic malignancies. Divergent OncMTR regions were enriched for cancer-relevant protein domains, and overlaying OncMTR scores on protein structures identified functionally important protein residues. Last, we performed a rare variant, gene-based collapsing analysis on an independent set of 394,694 exomes from the UK Biobank and find that OncMTR markedly improves genetic signals for hematologic malignancies.
science.org
RORγt expression in mature T17 cells safeguards their lineage specification by inhibiting conversion to T2 cells
RORγt is the lineage-specific transcription factor for T helper 17 (TH17) cells and an attractive drug target for treating TH17-associated diseases. Although the critical role of RORγt in early TH17 cell differentiation has been well recognized, its function in mature TH17 cell maintenance remains largely unknown. Here, we show that genetic deletion of Rorc in mature TH17 cells inhibited their pathogenic functions. Mechanistically, loss of RORγt led to a closed chromatin configuration at key TH17-specific gene loci, particularly at the “super-enhancer” regions. Unexpectedly, RORγt directly bound and inhibited Il4 transcription, whereas pharmaceutically or genetically targeting RORγt caused spontaneous conversion of TH17 cells to TH2-like cells in vitro and in vivo. Our results thus reveal dual crucial functions of RORγt in effector TH17 cells in maintaining TH17 cell program and constraining TH2 cell conversion, offering previously unidenified considerations in therapeutic targeting of RORγt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
science.org
Transcriptional regulation of the thymus master regulator Foxn1
The thymus and hair follicles are starkly different anatomic structures but share a developmental dependence on the forkhead box transcription factor FOXN1. Kadouri et al. analyzed the regulatory regions of the mouse Foxn1 gene to identify critical regulatory regions required for its expression in thymic epithelial cells (TECs) and to identify key transcriptional regulators that differentially control expression in TECs versus hair follicle cells. Mice with a small targeted deletion in the critical AR3 region of the first Foxn1 intron had only a small thymic rudiment but retained normal hair growth. The SIX1 transcription factor and FOXN1 itself induce Foxn1 expression by TECs in the developing thymus. These mechanistic findings provide deeper insights into how tight regulation of FOXN1 choreographs TEC differentiation needed for normal thymic development.
science.org
Inhibition of microbial deconjugation of micellar bile acids protects against intestinal permeability and liver injury
Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.
This week in COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, Paxlovid study shows no benefit for certain adults, Fauci to retire
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents related to mRNA technology; Paxlovid may not benefit adults 45 to 60; and more updates.
Comments / 0