The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
What Happens To Our Kidneys As We Age?
Your kidneys play a critical role in your health because they filter waste, acid, and excess fluids from your body. What happens to them as we age?
verywellhealth.com
Adenomyosis vs. Endometriosis: What Are the Differences?
Endometriosis and adenomyosis affect the lining of the uterus (endometrium). The uterus is the organ where a baby grows when a person is pregnant. In endometriosis, endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus. In adenomyosis, endometrial tissue grows into the muscular walls of the uterus. Although they are different conditions, both can lead to painful menstrual periods.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Medical News Today
How and why to lower your liver enzymes
Elevated liver enzymes can indicate a problem in the liver. Reducing the level of these enzymes can help improve liver function. The liver contains different enzymes, such as alanine transaminase (ALT), that help the body function properly. When these enzymes exceed their normal levels, the liver begins to malfunction, affecting a person’s overall well-being.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
Nature.com
The hormonal keys to depression
You have full access to this article via your institution. When Torbjörn Bäckström was a medical student in the 1970s, he didn’t understand why a woman who seemed to be in good mental health was being held at a psychiatric facility. Then, Bäckström and his colleagues...
Healthline
What Is a Cholesterol Embolism in Your Eye?
Cholesterol embolism is also referred to as atheroembolism or cholesterol-embolization syndrome. This condition is caused by the sudden breakoff of cholesterol crystals, platelets, or debris from a plaque deposit in an artery. Once dislodged, cholesterol crystals can travel through your bloodstream to any area of your body, including your eyes.
healio.com
Cell stress, mitochondrial dysfunction observed in early Alzheimer's patients
Researchers at Invicro have found evidence supporting cellular stress and bioenergetic abnormalities in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, according to new data published in Science Translational Medicine. “Invicro’s research and novel biomarkers are significant for the progression of clinical trials in AD and neurodegenerative disorders,” Roger N. Gunn, PhD, study...
Phys.org
First mouse model with mitochondrial tRNALeu mutation developed
Studying the role of mitochondria—the specialized structures within cells responsible for energy production—in metabolic diseases has been difficult because of a lack of animal models with the necessary mitochondrial mutations to observe these tiny organelles. However, a team from the University of Tsukuba have now generated the first mouse model carrying a disease-associated mitochondrial mutation and have shown that the resulting disease is caused by faulty RNA processing. Their study is published in Nucleic Acids Research.
science.org
RORγt expression in mature T17 cells safeguards their lineage specification by inhibiting conversion to T2 cells
RORγt is the lineage-specific transcription factor for T helper 17 (TH17) cells and an attractive drug target for treating TH17-associated diseases. Although the critical role of RORγt in early TH17 cell differentiation has been well recognized, its function in mature TH17 cell maintenance remains largely unknown. Here, we show that genetic deletion of Rorc in mature TH17 cells inhibited their pathogenic functions. Mechanistically, loss of RORγt led to a closed chromatin configuration at key TH17-specific gene loci, particularly at the “super-enhancer” regions. Unexpectedly, RORγt directly bound and inhibited Il4 transcription, whereas pharmaceutically or genetically targeting RORγt caused spontaneous conversion of TH17 cells to TH2-like cells in vitro and in vivo. Our results thus reveal dual crucial functions of RORγt in effector TH17 cells in maintaining TH17 cell program and constraining TH2 cell conversion, offering previously unidenified considerations in therapeutic targeting of RORγt.
ajmc.com
Nestin May Help Diagnose, Risk-Stratify Patients With Rare Form of CCA
New research suggests Nestin expression can help distinguish combined hepatocellular-cholangiocarcinomas (CCAs) from hepatocellular carcinomas and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas. The progenitor cell marker Nestin may be a meaningful diagnostic tool for combined hepatocellular-cholangiocarcinoma (cHCC-CCA) and may help identify a subset of patients with a poor prognosis, according to a new report published...
verywellhealth.com
Prediabetes vs. Diabetes: What Are the Differences?
Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes have a lot in common. Both conditions involve problems with keeping blood sugar at healthy levels. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body can’t make enough insulin or has difficulty using it. The result is a buildup of sugar in the blood that can damage your heart, kidneys, and eyes.
Nature.com
MicroRNAs in kidney injury and disease
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression by degrading or repressing the translation of their target messenger RNAs. As miRNAs are critical regulators of cellular homeostasis, their dysregulation is a crucial component of cell and organ injury. A substantial body of evidence indicates that miRNAs are involved in the pathophysiology of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease and allograft damage. Different subsets of miRNAs are dysregulated during AKI, chronic kidney disease and allograft rejection, which could reflect differences in the physiopathology of these conditions. miRNAs that have been investigated in AKI include miR-21, which has an anti-apoptotic role, and miR-214 and miR-668, which regulate mitochondrial dynamics. Various miRNAs are downregulated in diabetic kidney disease, including the miR-30 family and miR-146a, which protect against inflammation and fibrosis. Other miRNAs such as miR-193 and miR-92a induce podocyte dedifferentiation in glomerulonephritis. In transplantation, miRNAs have been implicated in allograft rejection and injury. Further work is needed to identify and validate miRNAs as biomarkers of graft function and of kidney disease development and progression. Use of combinations of miRNAs together with other molecular markers could potentially improve diagnostic or predictive power and facilitate clinical translation. In addition, targeting specific miRNAs at different stages of disease could be a promising therapeutic strategy.
Medical News Today
What is a kidney angiomyolipoma?
There are a few different types of kidney tumors, including angiomyolipoma. This type is benign (noncancerous) and consists of fat, muscle, and blood vessels. Angiomyolipomas do not typically cause symptoms and may not require treatment. However, in some cases, they may cause flank pain, blood in the urine, urinary tract infection (UTI), or kidney failure. Rarely an angiomyolipoma can result in a life threatening hemorrhage.
