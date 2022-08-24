ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
KTBS

Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing

LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
FanSided

LSU Football: This star will have a breakout season for the Tigers

The expectations being placed on LSU Football this season aren’t exactly ones that the team is used to in years past. The Tigers are coming off their two worst seasons this century, and there is a completely new coaching staff set to make its debut in purple and gold on September 4. The Bayou Bengals have also fallen out of the preseason polls for the first time in two decades, so fans aren’t exactly sure what to expect ahead of the season opener against Florida State.
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
L'Observateur

SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS

BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
theadvocate.com

Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?

Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 prospect Hubert Caliste Jr.

Florida State offered New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine junior tight end Hubert Caliste Jr. on Thursday evening. Caliste Jr. mentioned area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect also has offers from Grambling State and Troy. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal...
KEDM

Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
