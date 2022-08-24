The expectations being placed on LSU Football this season aren’t exactly ones that the team is used to in years past. The Tigers are coming off their two worst seasons this century, and there is a completely new coaching staff set to make its debut in purple and gold on September 4. The Bayou Bengals have also fallen out of the preseason polls for the first time in two decades, so fans aren’t exactly sure what to expect ahead of the season opener against Florida State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO