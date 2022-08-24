Read full article on original website
The euro sinks below parity against the dollar as Gazprom pipeline shutdown stokes recession worries
The euro fell below the US dollar's value on Monday for the second time this year. Gazprom's pending maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline into Europe pressured the euro. The dollar rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro fell below the...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Agriculture Online
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
nationalinterest.org
Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears
Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
AOL Corp
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
NEWSBTC
Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory
Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
U.S. bond funds record biggest weekly outflow in eight weeks
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors dumped U.S. bond funds in the week to Aug 24 as they waited to hear a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday which will be scrutinised for clues on the pace of forthcoming interest rate hikes. read more.
investing.com
Oil prices sink $2/bbl on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped by about $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as investors braced for the possible return to global markets of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude settled at $99.34 a barrel,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall. The potential export curbs could lift rice prices globally...
Agriculture Online
German grains crop better than feared after heatwave, says farm ministry
HAMBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s grain and rapeseed harvest is better than expected after a heatwave and drought but damage is expected to maize (corn) and sugar beet crops, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Friday. Farmers were able to gather good wheat and rapeseed crops after they...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
India restricts wheat flour exports to bring down record prices
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to restrict wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market, the government said in a statement. New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high....
