Carter County, TN

WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigation underway in Carter County

We are following a developing story in Carter County. Law enforcement officers are on a scene in the Stoney Creek section of the county. They were called to Dry Branch Road early this morning. It is a very remote and mountainous part of the county with very few homes. The...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
BOONE, NC
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County trustee retires after 28 years

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A long-time public servant in Carter County is stepping down after serving the county for 28 years. Randal Lewis has served as Carter County’s trustee for over a quarter of a century, and now he’ll be enjoying retirement. On Friday, the community celebrated Lewis at a retirement party, where he […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
993thex.com

Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase

A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
KINGSPORT, TN

