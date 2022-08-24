Read full article on original website
Related
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Docs: Carter Co. person of interest faced prior theft, domestic assault charges
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court records show that Brandon Clay Carrier, a person of interest in a Carter County death investigation stemming from possible human remains found in a burned car on Tuesday, faced prior domestic assault charges and was released from jail in May after multiple probation violations. According to public records from Carter […]
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
wcyb.com
Police investigation underway in Carter County
We are following a developing story in Carter County. Law enforcement officers are on a scene in the Stoney Creek section of the county. They were called to Dry Branch Road early this morning. It is a very remote and mountainous part of the county with very few homes. The...
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
Carter County trustee retires after 28 years
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A long-time public servant in Carter County is stepping down after serving the county for 28 years. Randal Lewis has served as Carter County’s trustee for over a quarter of a century, and now he’ll be enjoying retirement. On Friday, the community celebrated Lewis at a retirement party, where he […]
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Kingsport Times-News
Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
993thex.com
Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase
A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
Burke County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate being held at the Burke County Jail on Tuesday died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. Detention staff checked on Jack Bradley Smith during a routine check at about 6:30 p.m. and he was unresponsive. CPR was...
Comments / 1