MiGriBot: A miniature parallel robot with integrated gripping for high-throughput micromanipulation

Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO