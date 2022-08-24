State Police arrest a Canandaigua resident for Criminal Sex Act 1st Degree, (Class B felony), and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, (Class B felony),

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenPenn Yan, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Comments / 0