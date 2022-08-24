Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
No. 5 Iowa Downs No. 20 Wake Forest; Gives Cellucci Win No. 100
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Annika Herbine’s golden goal in the 74th minute sent the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-1 double overtime victory over No. 20 Wake Forest on Friday night in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Kentner Stadium. The win was head coach...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sweep Opening Day
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Iowa volleyball picked up two wins on Friday to open the 2022 season at the Oklahoma Invitational. The Hawkeyes came out strong and won in straight sets against Gonzaga, and in the nightcap completed the comeback against FIU, winning 3-1 at the McCasland Field House.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Kansas In Home Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team dropped its home opener to Kansas, 1-0, on Thursday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes had opportunities, taking 13 shots, including nine in the second half. Senior Hailey Rydberg led the way, putting up five shots including three on goal. Still, it was Kansas’ Shira Elinav who struck first in the 52nd minute with what ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared on social media of...
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
Harrisburg football opener against St. Vincent Pallotti canceled
Harrisburg and St. Vincent Pallotti played one snap, and that was it. After an opening kickoff between the two teams, referees implemented the second lightning delay of the game, the first one delaying the start of the second matchup of the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
Logan Alvey accounts for 3 TDs, Tavon Cooper goes for 143 as Greencastle-Antrim beats Big Spring
Logan Alvey accounted for three touchdowns, and Tavon Cooper ran for 143 yards Friday as Greencastle-Antrim beat Big Spring 28-13. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday night’s openers
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Newville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greencastle Antrim High School football team will have a game with Big Spring High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Greencastle Antrim High SchoolBig Spring High School.
Camp Hill makes statement with win over Newport in Week 1
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill wanted to be underdogs in 2022, but the Lions made a statement with a 43-7 win over Newport in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
Cumberland Valley rallies in lengthy second half, defeats Manheim Township
Now that’s how you christen a mostly revamped football facility. And host Cumberland Valley will take the victory and run. In the official opener of renovated Chapman Field, the Eagles were having all kinds of trouble dealing with Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson.
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
Daniel Painter, Marcus Sweeney combine for 2 TDs, but Hershey can’t keep up with Gettysburg
Daniel Painter passed for 177 yards and two scores, and Marcus Sweeney had a big night, too, as his primary target but it still wasn’t enough for Hershey in a 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
