Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

No. 5 Iowa Downs No. 20 Wake Forest; Gives Cellucci Win No. 100

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Annika Herbine’s golden goal in the 74th minute sent the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-1 double overtime victory over No. 20 Wake Forest on Friday night in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Kentner Stadium. The win was head coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Sweep Opening Day

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Iowa volleyball picked up two wins on Friday to open the 2022 season at the Oklahoma Invitational. The Hawkeyes came out strong and won in straight sets against Gonzaga, and in the nightcap completed the comeback against FIU, winning 3-1 at the McCasland Field House.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Kansas In Home Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team dropped its home opener to Kansas, 1-0, on Thursday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes had opportunities, taking 13 shots, including nine in the second half. Senior Hailey Rydberg led the way, putting up five shots including three on goal. Still, it was Kansas’ Shira Elinav who struck first in the 52nd minute with what ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
IOWA CITY, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Dietrich Doubles Down At The Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A night to remember, indeed, Danny Dietrich performed the unthinkable Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 not only once, but twice. Dietrich swept the annual Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20‘s program for back-to-back...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Camp Hill makes statement with win over Newport in Week 1

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill wanted to be underdogs in 2022, but the Lions made a statement with a 43-7 win over Newport in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

