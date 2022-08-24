ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'

Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
MUSIC
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Covers Vogue Japan

The 24-year-old made her modeling debut back in 2020 and signed with DNA Models back in March. Eve Jobs -- who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs -- is the latest cover star for Vogue Japan. As shown in the stunning photo of the cover, below,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'

The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
RELATIONSHIPS
