Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Deny Orchestrating Social Media Attack on Garcelle's Son
"I can't believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax." After Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax spoke out about some of the racist comments he was subjected to by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, three of the show's stars are shutting down any suggestion they were behind the attacks.
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'
Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9
"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Covers Vogue Japan
The 24-year-old made her modeling debut back in 2020 and signed with DNA Models back in March. Eve Jobs -- who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs -- is the latest cover star for Vogue Japan. As shown in the stunning photo of the cover, below,...
Barbie Ferreira Announces She Won't Be Returning for HBO's Euphoria Season 3
"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it," says Ferreira in a post to her Instagram Stories. In a shocking announcement on Wednesday posted to her Instagram Stories, Barbie Ferreira said goodbye to Kat Hernandez and her role on HBO's "Euphoria."
Brittany Snow’s Husband Opens Up About 'Selling the OC' Costar Who Tried to Kiss Him ... Twice!
"It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married." "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland is speaking out about his co-star Kayla Cardona's alleged attempts to kiss him not once, but twice. While her passes at him weren't caught on camera during...
Malika Haqq Shares How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
The reality star said some of Khloe's "glory times" have been "stripped from her" due to Tristan's infidelity. Malika Haqq is giving an update on Khloe Kardashian's well-being following her ex Tristan Thompson's latest act of infidelity. While appearing on an episode of Carlos King's podcast, "Reality with The King,"...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'
The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
Lizzo Teaches Sandlot's Patrick Renna 'About Damn Time' Viral TikTok Dance -- Watch the Hilarious Footage!
"Dreams really do come true," Renna wrote. Lizzo may have found a new person to join her Big Grrrls backup dancers: "The Sandlot" star Patrick Renna. Last month, Renna, 43, shared an epic video of himself and two friends doing the viral TikTok dance to Lizzo's hit, "About Damn Time."
Shia LaBeouf Reflects on Abuse Allegations, Reveals He's Cheated On 'Every Woman' He's Been With
"I f---ed up bad. Like crash and burn type s---. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that," the actor told Jon Bernthal. Shia LaBeouf is addressing the abuse allegations and accusations of disturbing behavior that have plagued him over the past two years. During a...
Noah Schnapp Says Stranger Things Producer Asked Him to Speak In 'Higher Tone' After Puberty
"I don't know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don't sound young anymore." Noah Schnapp revealed that the producers of "Stranger Things" aren't always happy about filming a show with a rapidly-aging cast. The Netflix hit debuted its first season back in 2016, when its core cast...
