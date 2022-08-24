ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'

Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'

The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
