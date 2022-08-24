Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
toofab.com
LeAnn Rimes Slips Back Into Her Original Coyote Ugly Costume for Ava Max Video
Coyote Ugly turned 22 this month. LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight ... or the chance to recreate her iconic appearance in "Coyote Ugly." The star, 39, stepped back into her skin-tight snakeskin pants and hopped up onto another bar in two new videos shared to singer Ava Max's TikTok page this week.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
toofab.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'
Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
Barbie Ferreira Announces She Won't Be Returning for HBO's Euphoria Season 3
"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it," says Ferreira in a post to her Instagram Stories. In a shocking announcement on Wednesday posted to her Instagram Stories, Barbie Ferreira said goodbye to Kat Hernandez and her role on HBO's "Euphoria."
Mom Backed for Divorcing Husband for 'Repulsive' Comment at In-Law's Party
After much discussion, the woman said there was "no coming back" from her husband's drunken confession.
toofab.com
Situation, JWoww and Angelina Finally Settle Beef -- Before Sitch Sparks New Conflict With Deena
The episode ended with a hot mic moment between a producer and Deena, who seemed at her breaking point. After last week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in which the drama between Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick came to an explosive head, the three were finally able to hash out their issues.
toofab.com
Malika Haqq Shares How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
The reality star said some of Khloe's "glory times" have been "stripped from her" due to Tristan's infidelity. Malika Haqq is giving an update on Khloe Kardashian's well-being following her ex Tristan Thompson's latest act of infidelity. While appearing on an episode of Carlos King's podcast, "Reality with The King,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'
The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
toofab.com
Shia LaBeouf Reflects on Abuse Allegations, Reveals He's Cheated On 'Every Woman' He's Been With
"I f---ed up bad. Like crash and burn type s---. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that," the actor told Jon Bernthal. Shia LaBeouf is addressing the abuse allegations and accusations of disturbing behavior that have plagued him over the past two years. During a...
Comments / 0