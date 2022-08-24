Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
kiwaradio.com
West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected
IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
KCRG.com
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
KCCI.com
Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts
DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
kelo.com
Unemployment taxes going down in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The schedule of unemployment insurance rates used to tax Iowa employers is dropping to its lowest level in 24 years. Governor Kim Reynolds calls it great news for “employers who are already dealing with significantly increased costs due to historic inflation”. Iowa Workforce Development is required to establish a table each year to determine the unemployment tax rates that will impact eligible employers. Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, says on average employers will see a 25 percent reduction in their unemployment taxes next year.
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
KBUR
New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
kniakrls.com
More Results Coming in from Iowa State Fair
Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The top harmonica players brought their unique sounds to Pioneer Hall for the Harmonica competition, judged at the Iowa State Fair. Henry Place of Pella won the top spot in the Youth class for the second straight year.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
