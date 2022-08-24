Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
University of Illinois sees increase in COVID-19 cases
Classes started on Monday at the University of Illinois and this week the positivity rate rose to just over 20%. That's compared to 8% a week ago.
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Comments / 0