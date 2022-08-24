ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

taylorvilledailynews.com

Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding

Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Theft on the rise at local hardware stores

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
MORTON, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield

Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WCIA

Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.

John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
BRIGHTON, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
PEKIN, IL

