KOLO TV Reno
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
FOX Reno
Man killed in early morning shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man was killed, another injured after an early morning shooting in the area of the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Saturday. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on August 27, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a shooting at the GSR.
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
FOX Reno
Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident Near Los Altos Parkway (Sparks, NV)
Officials report that a driver was hurt after a motor vehicle collision with another car late Thursday morning on Pyramid Way. This incident took place near Los Altos Parkway. Witness reports indicate that a silver utility vehicle merges into the lane – almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The...
kkoh.com
Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities ask for public’s help in Joy Lake Fire investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Joy Lake Fire. The fire started on Aug. 14 and threatened 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek as well as a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, Interstate 580 and other infrastructure.
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning public about suspects impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about at least two people who have impersonated law enforcement in the county. The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on Aug. 22.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads them on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
KOLO TV Reno
Family of man killed in Washoe County Sheriff’s crash settles for $459,000
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of a man killed in a crash with a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded more than $459,000. Deputy Jade Brinson was fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The settlement contains no admission of liability and will resolve...
msn.com
1 dead, 2 injured on Highway 89 after truck crossed into oncoming traffic
California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead and two are injured after a box truck crossed over onto the southbound lane of Highway 99 in Truckee Friday afternoon. Officers said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The box truck sideswiped two cars and hit a third head...
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
FOX Reno
Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition
STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO warns of people impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of at least two people they say have impersonated law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were first reported approaching a residence on Eastlake Boulevard on Monday. They told a resident that they were Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area.
Sierra Sun
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen
Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
mynews4.com
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
