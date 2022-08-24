ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

westchestergov.com

County Executive George Latimer Announces Success of Bee-Line's Summer Vacation on Fares Program

Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Residents Cope with Inflation Moving into the Fall and Winter. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits

Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
WestfairOnline

Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M

A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
TUCKAHOE, NY
Gothamist

New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Prospect Park Yeshiva Buys New City Property

An office property at 67 North Main Street in New City was sold to Prospect Park Yeshiva of Brooklyn. The $4.1 million multi-tenant office property is 23,000 square feet and three stories high. The property sits on 1.7 acres and offers 70 parking spaces. It has accommodated numerous office tenants since the building was constructed in 1985.
cityandstateny.com

As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?

Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

