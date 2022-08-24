Read full article on original website
Related
westchestergov.com
County Executive George Latimer Announces Success of Bee-Line's Summer Vacation on Fares Program
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Residents Cope with Inflation Moving into the Fall and Winter. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
yonkerstimes.com
MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits
Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
yonkerstimes.com
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter
Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Risk of displacement grows as rent hikes strike city housing
The city recently released a displacement risk map, as rent hikes and other housing issues are increasing risk around the city.
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Logan Fountain’ Affordable Housing Development Coming to East New York
A new development project is coming to East New York. Logan Fountain will be a 13-story affordable housing development. The site is located at 265 Logan Street in East New York. According to YIMBY, the building will be separated into two wings. The east wing will contain 69 affordable homes...
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M
A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local leaders urge Bronx community to get involved with redevelopment of Kingsbridge Armory
After decades of failed attempts to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory, local organizations are asking the community to get involved.
New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing
Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
Paterson School District filling in teacher vacancies amid state and nationwide shortage
The Paterson School District says it has been able to fill openings in New Jersey as the nation deals with a teacher shortage.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
rocklanddaily.com
Prospect Park Yeshiva Buys New City Property
An office property at 67 North Main Street in New City was sold to Prospect Park Yeshiva of Brooklyn. The $4.1 million multi-tenant office property is 23,000 square feet and three stories high. The property sits on 1.7 acres and offers 70 parking spaces. It has accommodated numerous office tenants since the building was constructed in 1985.
cityandstateny.com
As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?
Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
Comments / 0