Democrat claims Biden's student loan handout will have 'small or even negligible' impact on inflation

More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student debt handout
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed onto a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling on her to hold President Biden accountable for his $500 billion student debt handout. Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice led the spicy letter with 93 of his colleagues to Pelosi demanding the...
Mother who lost her son during the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan: The entire Biden administration is responsible
DAY FOUR: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500,000,000,000 student loan handout
The White House remains mum on how it plans to pay for President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans or if future tax hikes will be needed to cover the proposal which, by some estimates, costs more than $500 billion. Despite unveiling...
Cruz says 'real risk' Biden student loan handout will drive up Democratic turnout in midterms
GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday there’s "real risk" that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program could drive Democratic turnout this midterm election season. "If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Biden’s student loan handout is like ‘bringing a 6 pack to an AA meeting’: Accounting professor
Washington Post columns condemn Biden's student loan handout as 'ill-conceived' and 'extremely regressive'
Two Washington Post columns published Wednesday condemned President Biden’s student loan handout as a "jaw-droppingly expensive" plan that will make things "worse" as well as calling it an "extremely regressive policy." The first column, from the Washington Post editorial board, opened by claiming that Biden’s student loan handout is...
White House ruthlessly shames GOP critics of Biden student loan handout, gets slammed: ‘Hatch Act violation?’
The White House Twitter account received flak on social media Thursday, after it targeted and shamed Republican lawmakers who have been critical of President Joe Biden’s student loan handout. The account mentioned several prominent GOP members by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admonishing them for government loans...
Nikki Haley fires back after tax forms leaked to media: 'Republicans have been too nice for too long'
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday fired back with a scathing statement after Internal Revenue Service filings of her nonprofit were leaked and reported on by the media -- arguing the move was a bid to intimidate conservative donors. Politico on Friday published information about donors who had made...
Vulnerable House Dem pushes back on GOP claim that student loan handout will increase inflation, taxes
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing back on claims from Republicans that President Biden's student debt handout, which is projected to cost an estimated $500 billion, will increase inflation and taxes as the midterm elections approach. Pointing to analysis from Wall Street, Axne, who has served as the representative for...
Marco Rubio calls President Biden's student loan handout 'illegal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared three problems he has with President Biden's student loan handout on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." MARCO RUBIO: I think the student loan thing in America is a big problem and it's broken and needs to be fixed and needs to be reformed, and I have bipartisan ideas I've been pushing for years to do this. This plan doesn't reform the system. It doesn't change anything moving forward. There'll be people taking out loans right now that will owe them in the future that won't be covered by this, oftentimes for a degree that won't lead to a job.
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
