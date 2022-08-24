Democrat claims Biden's student loan handout will have 'small or even negligible' impact on inflation

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared three problems he has with President Biden's student loan handout on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." MARCO RUBIO: I think the student loan thing in America is a big problem and it's broken and needs to be fixed and needs to be reformed, and I have bipartisan ideas I've been pushing for years to do this. This plan doesn't reform the system. It doesn't change anything moving forward. There'll be people taking out loans right now that will owe them in the future that won't be covered by this, oftentimes for a degree that won't lead to a job.

POTUS ・ 6 HOURS AGO