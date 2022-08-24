Read full article on original website
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
Laws cited in Trump search warrant rarely lead to charges, but experts say it might in Trump's case
The Justice Department's investigation of Donald Trump over classified documents could lead to charges and not just recovering records, experts say.
Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit
Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart agreed with the feds that the proposed redactions were necessary to shield confidential sources and investigative methods, and ordered the document unsealed by...
'I dread 2024': America's local election officials are being pushed to their limits
Election officials are being pushed to their limits. Overworked to the bone, they're not getting the funding they need, and some are leaving.
What do voters want in 2024? Democrats want a unifier, Republicans want a fighter
59% of Republican voters say Trump should be the GOP nominee next time. But 56% of Democrats say it's time for a change and Biden shouldn't run.
