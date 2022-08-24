ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Max Homa shoots career-low round, records best Tour Championship score in 15 years

Max Homa made more than a five-shot jump in strokes gained putting from the first round to the second round at the 2022 Tour Championship on Friday, an incredible turnaround on the greens. After, however, he credited a couple conversations he had off the course for firing the lowest score in 15 years at East Lake.
GOLF
boxrox.com

How to Build Perfect Shoulders With Dumbbells

Strong shoulders usually mean you have outstanding upper body athleticism and mobility. Find out how to build perfect shoulders with dumbbells only. The workout and exercises are presented by Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Tee#Squats#Hips#Golf Digest
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Have LIV Golf just revealed all SEVEN Boston signings via ticket codes?!

Seven names from the current PGA Tour membership have been used and accepted on the LIV Golf Tour website ticket discount code for the next event in Boston. As reported by No Laying Up, PGA Tour stars Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Tringale and Harold Varner III all have eligible surnames than can be used to get a discount for the fourth event of the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event

All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers

For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
BOSTON, MA
golfmagic.com

Conflicting LIV Golf reports cause confusion over Cameron Young's future

Cameron Young is standing in a hallway with two doors labelled LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in front of him. Whether he has actually decided on a door yet remains to be seen. The strongest sign that he had chosen the LIV door emerged on Friday when No Laying Up noticed his surname was an eligible word in the ticket discount code section for the LIV Golf Boston Invitational.
GOLF
Golf.com

The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do

If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
GOLF
Muscle And Fitness

5 Trainers Share Their Favorite Squat Accessory Exercises

Back squats may the king of all leg exercises, but front squats and deadlifts are certainly legday royalty as well. To improve your front and back squat you need to do it more and intelligently program squat accessory exercises to strengthen all parts of the movement and improve technique. Squatting hard and heavy is great but sometimes it is better to train smarter and not harder.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Does swimming build muscle?

If you’re wondering: does swimming build muscle, then the short answer is yes, but you may need to include other types of training if you’re looking to get ‘ripped’. Swimming is essentially a type of resistance training, with the water providing ‘resistance’ as you try to propel yourself forwards. As with all resistance exercises, repeatedly doing this will eventually lead to positive muscular adaptations (read: you’ll get stronger.) But if you want to get bigger muscles, you might need to add in some greater forms of resistance.
WORKOUTS
Golf.com

3 swing thoughts to fix your big slice, nasty hook or weak drives

A carving slice has been plaguing golfers for generations. A wild, spinny curve that loses distance forward, while traveling uncontrollably sideways. A mistake in the opposite direction isn’t much better. Those veer viciously low and left, with little chance of staying in place. Or perhaps your problem is simply...
GOLF
boxrox.com

How to Build Massive Arms and A Huge Back with the Chin Up

This definitive guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Chin Up. The Chin Up is a bodyweight pulling exercise where the athlete must pull their body up to a raised bar. Muscles Worked by the Chin up. The Chin Up is an effective way to improve...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Try The Romanian Deadlift for Stronger and Bigger Glutes

The Romanian deadlift (RDL) is a deadlift variation with a high hip position and no help from the quads. This strength and muscle building exercise is a version of a still-legged deadlift and, crucially, focuses on the eccentric movement pattern. This simply means force is applied as your muscles lengthen, with the aim of slowing down the elongation process to challenge and strengthen your muscles.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Which muscles do pull-ups work?

A pull-up is an exercise where you grasp a bar over your head and pull your body off the floor but which muscles do pulls up work? Well, this is an exercise that uses multiple muscle groups – in fact, most of your body is engaged in some way.
WORKOUTS
Washington Examiner

Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf

A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy