Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Kelli Giddish ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit ‘Was Not Her Decision’
Earlier this week, long-time Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish announced that she will be leaving the hit NBC series after the upcoming 24th season. However, it appears the shock exit wasn’t her decision. According to Variety sources, Giddish’s departure wasn’t her idea, nor was it showrunner David...
TVGuide.com
CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, and More Return
Get ready for new episodes of S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and The Amazing Race. CBS will be among the first broadcast networks to debut new episodes this fall TV season. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off on Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and will stretch through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles finally gets new episodes.
Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
James Caan’s Son Scott to Star in New Police Drama From Fox
James Caan’s son Scott has landed a new role in Fox’s upcoming police drama, Alert. The Ocean’s Eleven star will play the male lead in the series, according to Deadline. X-Men: The Last Stand’s Dania Ramirez will star alongside him. Alert follows the life of Philadelphia...
RELATED PEOPLE
How CBS' Blue Bloods Season 13 Is Fixing A Plot Hole That Fans Have Questioned For Years
A Blue Bloods plot hole bigger than Tom Selleck's mustache is getting fixed on CBS and we have the details.
TVGuide.com
The Complete CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule
CBS's 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of the network's acronym-heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking butt.
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
Milo Ventimiglia Is Already Heading Back To Primetime TV Less Than A Year After This Is Us' Ending
Milo Ventimigilia has secured his return to primetime TV.
TV Fanatic
Animal Kingdom Exclusive Teaser: EP Previews a "Worthy" Series Finale!
The Final Score is among us as the landmark series Animal Kingdom comes to an end. After six seasons of thrills, action, heists, surfing, brawls, badassery, and so much more, we'll say goodbye to the Codys, ending the chapter of this beloved summer hit series with Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Law And Order: SVU Says Goodbye To Kelli Giddish, OC's Chris Meloni Reveals BTS Reunion With Mariska Hargitay
Law & Order: SVU is losing Kelli Giddish, but OC's Chris Meloni reunited with Mariska Hargitay to show what the L&O franchise isn't losing.
TV Fanatic
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Rings of Power, Stargirl, Pantheon
It's another week of big premieres on broadcast, streaming, and cable!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has its premiere, and we are so excited. Check out our recommendations for the week ahead. Saturday, August 27. 8/7c Bodyguard Seduction (Lifetime) A businesswoman requires a Bodyguard when there...
Angie Harmon’s Kids: Meet The ‘Law & Order’ Star’s 3 Children
Angie Harmon, 50, is best known as an actress and model, but in her private life, she’s a doting mother. The beauty shares three daughters, including Finley, 18, Avery, 17, and Emery, 13, with her ex-husband Jason Sehorn, and often shares photos of them on social media. Whether she’s celebrating one of their birthdays, or just reminiscing on special moments with the girls, it’s clear to see Angie’s most important role in life is being a mother.
Popculture
'A Million Little Things' Ending at ABC
Get ready to say goodbye, A Million Little Things fans. The ABC drama created by DJ Nash is reportedly ending after its upcoming fifth season, which will not premiere until early next year. The series has always faced questions about its future at the end of each season, even though Season 4 ended with a shocking cliffhanger.
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 22
Why did Angelina and Jennie reignite their old feud?. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 was an explosive hour of this long-in-the-tooth MTV reality series. Just when it seemed like they were in good standing, a rumor threatened to derail everything. Meanwhile, the rest of the houseguests had...
TV Fanatic
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit
Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
Comments / 1