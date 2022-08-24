Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
smumustangs.com
No. 15 Mustangs Open Home Stand Hosting Northwestern State
No. 15 SMU (1-0-1) vs. Northwestern State (1-0-1) Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium – Dallas, Texas. DALLAS (SMU) – The No. 15 SMU women's soccer team resumes its 2022 non-conference stretch on Sunday, as it faces Northwestern State, 7 p.m. at Washburne Stadium. Last Time Out. SMU (1-0-1)...
smumustangs.com
Mustangs Set For Road Test At Stanford
SMU (1-0-0) vs. Stanford (1-0-0) Laird Q. Cagan Stadium- Stanford, California. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, 9 p.m. (CT) DALLAS (SMU). – SMU men's soccer team is set for its first road test of the 2022 season against Stanford on Sunday at 9 p.m. CT. SERIES HISTORY. • SMU and...
dallasexpress.com
‘Free Play’ Arcade Coming to Dallas
The “Free Play” arcade is perfect for fans of Stranger Things, Pac-Man, and anything 80s, and recent news of a new location in Dallas should excite local arcade fans of all stripes. The retro-themed arcade first opened in Richardson in 2015 and quickly grew to include Arlington, Fort...
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
keranews.org
Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?
For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper leans on run game, defense to slow Trinity late
BEDFORD — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has seen his defense come through with a crucial stop plenty over the years. It was only fitting then that the Eagles began their 2022 campaign on that exact note. Staking fellow powerhouse Euless Trinity at its own 20-yard line with...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?
“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
MySanAntonio
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
travelexperta.com
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas
Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas
If there's one thing to know about North Texas; it's that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
