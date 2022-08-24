ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smumustangs.com

No. 15 Mustangs Open Home Stand Hosting Northwestern State

No. 15 SMU (1-0-1) vs. Northwestern State (1-0-1) Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium – Dallas, Texas. DALLAS (SMU) – The No. 15 SMU women's soccer team resumes its 2022 non-conference stretch on Sunday, as it faces Northwestern State, 7 p.m. at Washburne Stadium. Last Time Out. SMU (1-0-1)...
DALLAS, TX
smumustangs.com

Mustangs Set For Road Test At Stanford

SMU (1-0-0) vs. Stanford (1-0-0) Laird Q. Cagan Stadium- Stanford, California. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, 9 p.m. (CT) DALLAS (SMU). – SMU men's soccer team is set for its first road test of the 2022 season against Stanford on Sunday at 9 p.m. CT. SERIES HISTORY. • SMU and...
STANFORD, CA
dallasexpress.com

‘Free Play’ Arcade Coming to Dallas

The “Free Play” arcade is perfect for fans of Stranger Things, Pac-Man, and anything 80s, and recent news of a new location in Dallas should excite local arcade fans of all stripes. The retro-themed arcade first opened in Richardson in 2015 and quickly grew to include Arlington, Fort...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Johnson, OK
keranews.org

Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?

For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper leans on run game, defense to slow Trinity late

BEDFORD — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has seen his defense come through with a crucial stop plenty over the years. It was only fitting then that the Eagles began their 2022 campaign on that exact note. Staking fellow powerhouse Euless Trinity at its own 20-yard line with...
PROSPER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Howell
Person
Oral Roberts
spectrumlocalnews.com

Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?

“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Mustangs#Coaches Poll#Smu#Espn#The Summit League
travelexperta.com

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas

Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands

Comments / 0

Community Policy