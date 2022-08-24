American Idol Winner To Visit WSC, Retro Mom Prom Fundraising To Support Wayne Public Library

Read full article on original website
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Chalk Up Two More Victories, Complete New York Trip With Four Straight Wins
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK – A pair of New York opponents were on the schedule of #17 Wayne State College during their series in the Big Apple Friday afternoon. From Quealy Gymnasium in Rockville Centre, New York, WSC competed against Nyack College and Molloy College. Wayne State made quick...
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil Girls Golf Finished Third During Home Invite, Haschke Wins Two-Hole Playoff
WAYNE – Members of the Wayne High girls golf team welcomed in several teams during their first of five home outings on the season. From the Wayne Country Club, 16 total varsity and junior varsity teams competed in Wayne on Friday. Head WHS girls golf coach, Josh Johnson said,...
waynedailynews.com
Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded
WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Limits Scoring Opportunities From Crimson Pride In Second Half, Record Costly Turnovers
OMAHA – After being stopped at the goal line in the final second of the first half and then turning the ball over on downs late in the game, turnovers played a factor during a season-opening loss for the Wayne High football team. From Rummel Stadium in Omaha, #5...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Man Accused Of Assault, Obstructing Police
On August 25th, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 400 bock of Omaha Ave on a report of man hit a woman and then started a fight with his father. Police arrived and spoke to the father, who had cuts on his forehead, the left...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Concedes Early Goal, Held To Five Shots With Two On Goal
WAYNE – With one goal being scored in the opening 15 minutes, both Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State combined for 11 shots on goal Friday afternoon. From the WSC Soccer Complex on the new turf, WSC welcomed in the Bearcats. Hannah Stirling broke the scoreless tie at...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
kscj.com
TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE
COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:. PANHAN1 OC……..UNLAWFUL. :24...
Sioux City Journal
Two men charged with Moville burglaries
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
