Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Glenwood Lansing Road now open at IL 394 bridge
LYNWOOD, Ill. (August 25, 2022) – The Glenwood Lansing Road bridge over IL 394 is open once again after nearly five months of construction work. According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release from March, the construction work consisted of, “repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel, joint replacement, and a new deck overlay and approaches.”
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
romeoville.org
135th Street Bridge Construction begins 8/29!
Daily lane closures on eastbound 135th Street (east of Route 53) will begin Monday, August 29th to facilitate bridge maintenance work being performed by PT Ferro Construction. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane. The work is anticipated to take one month to complete. If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at (815) 886-1870.
Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
959theriver.com
A Refresher on When to Stop, When NOT to Stop When Passing a School Bus
Hey, just a quick refresher here as we settle into our school year routines. When you see a bus, there are times when you must stop, and there are times when you do NOT stop!. Obviously, if you fail to stop when the law dictates, you are putting children in harms way. On the flipside, stopping when you are NOT supposed to – like on the opposite side of a four-lane road – can be just as dangerous!
cwbchicago.com
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn
For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
bhhschicago.com
510 W MINER Street #1D
Location, Location, Location! This place is immaculate and beautiful! 2 large bedrooms, with seldom seen 2 full bathrooms, living room with separate dining room. The kitchen is updated with lots of maple cabinets and granite countertop accented by LED lighting. 2 assigned parking spaces and laundry in the building. Located in Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance to everything!
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
msn.com
Village Cuts Deal With Gaslight Bar Owner To Close And Leave Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, IL — The Village of Oak Lawn has reached a tentative agreement with the new owner of the Gaslight Bar, which had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week after two bar patrons were accused of causing a fatal accident after spending the evening at the bar.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
msn.com
Man Steals Cellphone With $100 In Case: Riverwoods PD Blotter
RIVERWOODS, IL — The following information comes from the Riverwoods Police Department and court records as a record of police activity, including incidents reported by the public and those arrested by police. Criminal charges represent accusations by the state and are often dropped or reduced. Updated information may be available from the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside’s hybrid fuel police squad a bit of a dud
Back in early 2021, the Riverside Police department deployed its first-ever hybrid fuel patrol car, a Ford Explorer Interceptor, capable of running on battery power as well as combustion engine, if the occasion called for it. With elected officials and residents – voters in 2008 passed an advisory referendum calling...
