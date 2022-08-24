Hey, just a quick refresher here as we settle into our school year routines. When you see a bus, there are times when you must stop, and there are times when you do NOT stop!. Obviously, if you fail to stop when the law dictates, you are putting children in harms way. On the flipside, stopping when you are NOT supposed to – like on the opposite side of a four-lane road – can be just as dangerous!

JOLIET, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO