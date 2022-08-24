‘Nothing that can be done:’ Colchester looks to replace ash trees as threat of emerald ash borer looms

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins
After a catastrophic flood in the spring of 2011, the International Joint Commission studied ways to minimize damage from flooding. It released a report on the subject this month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
Colchester Sun
This house in Essex has a warm gas fireplace for the colder months
This home in Essex has a spacious eat in kitchen, a gas fireplace and three bedrooms. On the lower level there is a bonus room for whatever you fancy and a family room that is great for relaxing after a long days work. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1...
WCAX
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
NECN
What is Shallow Water Blackout? A Family's Push to Educate and Prevent Tragedy
A Vermont family is spreading awareness of swimming dangers — hoping to prevent a tragedy like the one they suffered. Ben Haller of Underhill died in the Bahamas in 2014 from what’s known as a shallow water blackout. The emergency arises when your brain doesn’t have enough oxygen, following activities such as repetitive breath-holding.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
willistonobserver.com
McCulloughs save Transcendental Meditation Center
About halfway through Jim McCullough’s 20-year legislative career, he began practicing Transcendental Meditation. The Williston representative and founder of the Catamount Outdoor Family Center credits the practice with an immeasurable improvement in his personal and professional life, his ability to handle stress, his overall health and his ability communicate with people.
willistonobserver.com
Antique boat show coming to Burlington waterfront
The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.
pallspera.com
314 Campbell Road Morristown, VT
This 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 26th 2022 with a list price $1,250,000. Choice 5+ acre parcel with Architect designed 4-BR mountain residence. Views to Mount Mansfield, beautifully landscaped with attractive gardens. Post and beam style with finished lower level and excellent bonus space that has upper story office space potential. Solar assisted means no/low electric bills. This is a must-see gem! Showings begin Monday, August 29th.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
vermontbiz.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
