Man accidentally shot by fiancé taking gun out of cupholder according to Okaloosa County deputies
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update to News 5. “The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Fort Walton Beach area resident says he and his fiance were heading west on Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 7:30 p.m. Friday when he asked her to […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
msn.com
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
19-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening. Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday. Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light. Traffic […]
Two men were found guilty of attempted murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted murder trial wrapped up Friday afternoon in Bay County. The two men were accused of shooting at three victims on Highway 388 three years ago. After nearly two hours of deliberation, both Chase Chavez and Jordan Hutchinson were found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
WEAR
Judge grants injunction for one of accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge on Wednesday granted an injunction for one of the accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims until December 2023. Charles Stamitoles appeared in Escambia County court Wednesday for the hearing. The judge found the woman “is a victim of repeat violence and/or...has reasonable cause to believe [she]...
WCSO: Freeport man charged with arson and animal cruelty after setting his house on fire
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters are still sorting out the details of a sad and bizarre case of arson. A homeowner purposely set his home on fire, in response to a string of life-altering events. This is what is left of Kevin Powell’s home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock […]
waltonso.org
FREEPORT MAN ARRESTED AFTER INTENTIONALLY SETTING HOME ON FIRE; KILLING DOG
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of the family dogs. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in Freeport just after 9 pm Wednesday night. Deputies evacuated numerous homes while firefighters fought the blaze.
WEAR
UPDATE: Man wanted for breaking into Walton County woman's home arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The man wanted out of Walton County for breaking into a woman's home overnight has been arrested, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Mark Thompson, 32, was tracked and arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday afternoon. Thompson ran from law enforcement Wednesday morning after a woman...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Woman defrauded Milton church out of nearly $165,000, FDLE says
A Milton woman was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents after an investigation found that she had defrauded a church over a period of six years. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into condos in Pensacola
A motorcyclist has died after running from police officers and crashing into condominiums on Scenic Highway, according to Pensacola Police.
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WEAR
Report: Victims use bat, cookie jar to fight off abuser in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for fighting several people at a home over the weekend. Ronnie Dale Maynard, 59, of Milton, is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, abuse of a disabled adult, and domestic violence battery. According to...
Fort Walton Beach Corporal named Florida officer of the year
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Police Chiefs Association awarded Corporal Courtney Weddington of the Fort Walton Beach police department the Lee McGehee Officer of the year. The title is given to three officers in the state each year that go above and beyond daily duties to serve the community. At a presentation […]
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
msn.com
Santa Rosa County recommends residents not to feed, approach racoons
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is sending a recommendation to residents Friday to stay away from raccoons as they have seen a recent uptick in calls regarding raccoons exhibiting signs of Canine Distemper Virus. The county says distemper cases tend to spike closer to fall. Dogs can...
WEAR
Escambia County home catches fire for second time in two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters worked two fires in as many days at the same house. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Yonge Street in Pensacola. Channel 3 reported Wednesday of a laundry room fire at the same house. No one was injured...
