Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO