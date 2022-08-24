Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolin. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger and some french fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing places where you can enjoy some delicious burgers in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these restaurants. So if you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do next time you are in the area.
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
Bald eagle turns heads at North Carolina airport's TSA checkpoint
Travelers at a North Carolina airport were treated to an unusual scene when security screeners examined an unusual passenger -- a bald eagle.
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom
Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes
On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
