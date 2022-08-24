Glenn Reynolds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard — Service 9/3/22 10 A.M.
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 77 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday morning, September 3rd at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. The visitation for Larry Leonard will be Friday,...
mymoinfo.com
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
mymoinfo.com
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
mymoinfo.com
Verla Mae Harvey – Service 11am 8/29/22
Verla Mae Harvey of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Verla Mae Harvey will be 5 to 8 Sunday and 9 to 11 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
mymoinfo.com
BBA Bikes & Lights Fundraiser Coming Up for Irondale Fire Protection District
(Irondale) A big fundraiser will be held in September for the Irondale Fire Protection District. It’s called BBA Bikes and Lights and is set for Saturday, September 17th. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says everyone is invited to come and enjoy all the fun events...
RELATED PEOPLE
mymoinfo.com
North County Hosts Farmington To Start Football Season on KREI
(Bonne Terre) Farmington had won seven straight against North County, until last year, when the Raiders football team reset the rivalry with a pair of wins over the Knights and a journey all the way to the Class Four state semifinals. North County went 12-2 on the season and beat Farmington by nearly 30 points per game in their two contests. North County lost some talent to the college ranks, but the Raiders return three starting offensive lineman and Jobe Smith, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
republicmonitor.com
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Fire Protection District applying for as many grants as possible
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District is applying for as many grants as possible to help offset the cost of equipment upgrades and department upkeep to tax payers. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet goes over some of the recent grants the department was awarded. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College Outdoor Family Movie Night on Friday
(Hillsboro) Jefferson College will host an outdoor family movie night Friday on the Hillsboro campus. College spokesman Roger Barrentine has more information. Barrentine adds family and friends are welcome. My MO Info · KJ081922L. Once again, the Jefferson College outdoor family movie night featuring the showing of “The Bad...
myleaderpaper.com
Window on door broken at Eureka church office
Eureka Police are investigating damage to Genesis Church. It looked like someone threw a wooden block through a window in the office door on the back of the building but the door was still locked, and it didn’t appear that someone had gotten into the building, police reported. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
Comments / 0