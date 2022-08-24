Read full article on original website
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Former central Ohio superintendent charged with kidnapping 2 children in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — Authorities in West Virginia arrested a former central Ohio school superintendent who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children into his vehicle this month. William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in connection to an incident that happened...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
Ghanaian man to pay $156k restitution for Huntington romance scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Ghanaian man who pleaded guilty to a romance fraud scheme in March has been sentenced in federal court. According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Banabas Ganidekam, of Ghana, will serve three years of federal probation, including eight months of home detention with electronic monitoring. He will also have to pay $156,073 […]
West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
wchsnetwork.com
Abduction arrest in Kanawha County
A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. man sentenced to prison for $50 million Ponzi scheme
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Jackson man will spend the next nine years behind bars after being sentenced in federal court for creating a $50 million Ponzi scheme. The Department of Justice said Jason E. Adkins, 46, defrauded over 50 investors across the globe. “The victims, in this case,...
WBOY
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
wvpublic.org
New Booster Approval, Distribution Expected Early Next Month
State leaders are eyeing early September for the approval of the latest COVID vaccine boosters. During Thursday’s pandemic press briefing, state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh gave a potential timeline for the approval and distribution of a bivalent COVID vaccine booster, designed to target the virus’ omicron subvariants.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. In...
wchsnetwork.com
‘I’m sick of this’: Goodwin wants change following violent crime in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is pressing for changes within West Virginia’s judicial system following recent violent crime in West Virginia’s capital city, including a fatal shooting on Friday. Goodwin spoke to MetroNews hours after Charleston police officers began investigating an incident in the...
WSAZ
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County announced a draft plan Wednesday to build the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia. “One of the biggest requests that we receive are activities for families, recreation, things to do, and we are going to...
woay.com
Huntington man sentenced to prison for role in multi-state drug ring
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced Marvin Jerome Calvin,41, to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization(DTO). The organization has allegedly distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area. Calvin plead guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.
