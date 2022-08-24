PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.

