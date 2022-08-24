ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Ghanaian man to pay $156k restitution for Huntington romance scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Ghanaian man who pleaded guilty to a romance fraud scheme in March has been sentenced in federal court. According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Banabas Ganidekam, of Ghana, will serve three years of federal probation, including eight months of home detention with electronic monitoring. He will also have to pay $156,073 […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Putnam County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Putnam County, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Abduction arrest in Kanawha County

A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. man sentenced to prison for $50 million Ponzi scheme

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Jackson man will spend the next nine years behind bars after being sentenced in federal court for creating a $50 million Ponzi scheme. The Department of Justice said Jason E. Adkins, 46, defrauded over 50 investors across the globe. “The victims, in this case,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WBOY

UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash

PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award

CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep

PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

New Booster Approval, Distribution Expected Early Next Month

State leaders are eyeing early September for the approval of the latest COVID vaccine boosters. During Thursday’s pandemic press briefing, state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh gave a potential timeline for the approval and distribution of a bivalent COVID vaccine booster, designed to target the virus’ omicron subvariants.
HEALTH
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
woay.com

Huntington man sentenced to prison for role in multi-state drug ring

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced Marvin Jerome Calvin,41, to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization(DTO). The organization has allegedly distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area. Calvin plead guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.
HUNTINGTON, WV

