ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia

Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
wvpublic.org

State Receives Millions In Federal Grants For Preparedness

Organizations across West Virginia will receive millions in federal grants for preparedness efforts. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have awarded more than $24 million via 21 grants in the state. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is...
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

Applications available for controlled deer hunts at four state parks

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled autumn deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend, and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. The hunts will be drawn on September 1, and successful applicants will be notified between September 6 and 16.
LIFESTYLE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
BUSINESS
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#West Virginians#Housing Development Fund
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government Technology

West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help

(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

Fly In Festival Offers Unique W.Va. Experiences

People will arrive at this weekend's Fly In Festival by car, bike, boat or airplane. The event offers music, camping combined with West Virginia culture and history. While you’re at it, you can kayak or take your first skydive. Fly In Festival promoter and musician Tim Corbett said up...
MUSIC
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat

A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em.  Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his royal flush. Flanagan’s beat turned into […]
GAMBLING
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy