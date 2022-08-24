Read full article on original website
Related
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvpublic.org
State Receives Millions In Federal Grants For Preparedness
Organizations across West Virginia will receive millions in federal grants for preparedness efforts. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have awarded more than $24 million via 21 grants in the state. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is...
wvexplorer.com
Applications available for controlled deer hunts at four state parks
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled autumn deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend, and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. The hunts will be drawn on September 1, and successful applicants will be notified between September 6 and 16.
West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
Approximately 74K West Virginians will be student debt free after Biden’s cancellation
President Joe Biden announced that $10,000 in student debt will be canceled for Americans who make less than $125,000 annually on Wednesday, leaving a large percentage of West Virginia students debt free.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
wvpublic.org
Fly In Festival Offers Unique W.Va. Experiences
People will arrive at this weekend's Fly In Festival by car, bike, boat or airplane. The event offers music, camping combined with West Virginia culture and history. While you’re at it, you can kayak or take your first skydive. Fly In Festival promoter and musician Tim Corbett said up...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
Cleanup continues after chemical spill from West Virginia Turnpike crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has released more details on the aftermath of a tractor-trailer crash that caused a chemical spill on Thursday. The crash happened at in the hour between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 […]
West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat
A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em. Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his royal flush. Flanagan’s beat turned into […]
West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Comments / 0