ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS to refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines during the pandemic

By Irina Ivanova
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wd7Q9_0hTpRDSw00

The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, taxpayers who file returns late without an extension can expect to pay penalties of up to 25% of the amount of tax they owe. For 2019 and 2020, however, the agency is suspending penalties for people who filed late. Taxpayers who already paid a fine will automatically receive refunds, the IRS said on Wednesday.

More than 1.6 million taxpayers are set to receive refunds or credits totaling $1.2 billion — an average of $750 per person, although some may get more and some less. To qualify for late-penalty forgiveness, individual tax returns must be filed by September 30, 2022.

Taxpayers don't need to do anything, the IRS said. People who have been fined but not yet paid the penalty will see it erased, while those who already paid a penalty will get a refund or a credit. Most of the refunds will be delivered by the end of September, according to the agency.

The effort is a move to "help struggling taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the IRS. The plan could also help the agency, which is itself struggling to dig out from a massive backlog of unprocessed tax returns.

The pandemic has had an "unprecedented" effect on the tax agency, the IRS said in a notice, highlighting the agency's role in distributing federal stimulus payments and taking other steps to help taxpayers weather the pandemic.

Dropping late-filing penalties could also benefit the IRS by helping the agency focus on whittling down its backlog of tax paperwork and returning to normal for the 2023 tax season.

Comments / 113

Jetta Hernandez
6d ago

What about the people who busted their behinds to make sure they weren't late? I don't understand the logic in this, why should the people who didn't file taxes on time get a reward when the people who did get nothing! It wasn't easy getting taxes done during lockdown!

Reply(7)
71
Christopher Tenchka
7d ago

when you owe that money they want it right away but when they owe you money they wait forever they don't care about the citizens

Reply(6)
70
Scott Mcvey
6d ago

u will give then there refund for not filing on time yet u denied me of 3 stimulus payment cause I made more then 75k a year funny how that is when my taxes said 52k...last I knew 52k was less then 75k

Reply(1)
21
Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Deadlines#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans
US News and World Report

Will You Get a Bonus Tax Refund From the IRS?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, it upended tax season for filers and tax professionals alike. To offset the often unavoidable errors, delays and missed deadlines many taxpayers have experienced in recent years, the Internal Revenue Service announced last week it would refund more than $1.2 billion in late filing penalties for returns in 2020 and 2021.
INCOME TAX
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
Money

1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
INCOME TAX
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
137K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy