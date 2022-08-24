ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
CBS 42

Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame to be built in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame is set to be built in Marks, Mississippi. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for R&B icons, a brick-and-mortar complex is […]
MARKS, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
shelby-news.com

Germantown students help deliver baby

A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
GERMANTOWN, TN
panolian.com

Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
panolian.com

Support for Mike coming from all over county

It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
BATESVILLE, MS
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Victims Hurt in Car Accident on MS-7

Oxford, MS (August 23, 2022) - On Tuesday, August 223, an automobile accident in the Oxford region resulted in injuries. At roughly 8:10 a.m., the collision was reported on MS-7 SB. At least one person involved in the accident was injured. Local reports did not mention the extent or number...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements

After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
OXFORD, MS

