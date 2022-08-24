ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pepperdine Graphic

William Mouw Excels in Offseason Tournaments

Pepperdine Men’s Golf senior William Mouw follows through on his golf swing in the NCAA Championships at Scottsdale, Ariz., in May 2022. Mouw said he focused on his chipping and putting this offseason. Photo courtesy of Roger Horne of Pepperdine Athletics. When it came down to a three-way sudden...
MALIBU, CA
Pepperdine Graphic

Introducing Virtual Parking Permits to Pepperdine’s Malibu Campus

Cars parked in the George Page Lot on Aug. 16. Previously, DPS identified cars using printed parking stickers and now will identify them by their license plates. Photo by Lucian Himes. Pepperdine is introducing virtual parking permits starting in August 2022. As cars enter and park on campus, license plate...
MALIBU, CA
Pepperdine Graphic

Student Excitement Builds as NSO Begins

Orientation leaders jump and scream in front of first-year housing while welcoming new students and their families to campus Aug. 23. Leaders helped the new students settle into their new homes. Photos by Brandon Rubsamen. As the new school year begins, the Pepperdine community welcomed new and returning students to...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy