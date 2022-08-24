ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County commissioner under fire after dispute at local bar

Sedgwick County commissioners have issued statements in response to a situation that happened last weekend involving 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Media reports said Cruse was banned from XY Bar in Wichita after a dispute with a bartender, and the bartender accused Cruse of calling her a name that was racist. Cruse issued a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday:
Great Bend Post

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
classiccountry1070.com

Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount

A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
TheDailyBeast

Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior

A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County LE Officers Graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

In April 2022, law enforcement officers from around the state started a 14-week training course in Hutchinson. Nineteen officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19. Out of the 19 graduates, four of them represented garage sales tickets jobs Butler County. The four Butler County graduates were Blake Elsen of the Andover Police Department, Samantha Cosby of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, Tyler Smith of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and Nicklas Cline of the Rose Hill Police Department.
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT. Jensen Hughes will conduct...
KAKE TV

Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
KSN News

Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
WIBW

Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
adastraradio.com

City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
