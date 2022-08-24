ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

FERC Staff recommends Klamath River dams removal -- with conditions

Washington, D.C. -- A final environmental impact statement for the Lower Klamath and Klamath Projects is on file today with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). It supports removal of four dams on the Klamath River, with conditions as noted in today's FERC filing. It summarized, "Under the proposed action...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

More than 4,000,000 gallons of water estimated used at illegal Klamath Co. grow site

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A search warrant in Klamath County is stopping more than 4,000 marijuana plants and more than 4,000,000 gallons of water usage. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its deputies and Basin InterAgency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant today at a property along Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza where deputies oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Governor orders flags lowered to honor Talent firefighter

SALEM, Ore. -- A local firefighter who died on duty is getting a statewide tribute. Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Logan Taylor. She is ordering flags to fly at half-staff sunrise until sunset Monday, August 29. Taylor's...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Klamath Falls, OR
Industry
KDRV

Bear Creek Greenway open houses online today

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Envision Bear Creek Greenway project is up for public review and feedback today: twice. Jackson County is working with Ashland, Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, Talent to present the second community open house and survey to get input about the Bear Creek Greenway's future. Today's two...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rainbow fentanyl gets West Coast warning

PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Rainbow fentanyl" is getting warnings for the West Coast about colorful versions of a fatal drug. The warnings come from the federal government. Two recent seizures in the Portland area have the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today warning people to look out for rainbow fentanyl. They say the colorful version of the "highly-toxic synthetic opioid is responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States."
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Thursday, August 25th Evening Weather

More hazy sunshine and hot weather tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Big changes for the weekend with a much cooler and blustery day for Saturday. We'll only see a slight chance for showers in Southern Oregon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Klamath Lake#Fish#Klamath River#Reclamation Bureau#The Klamath Project#Bureau#Usbr#Kwua
KDRV

Jackson County search for woman missing since December

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy