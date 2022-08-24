Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
FireWatch: large livestock evacuation help for Rum Creek Fire area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire today can apply to livestock, too. Southern Oregon Emergency Aid (SOEA) says today it is staged and ready to help with livestock evacuation in Josephine County and nearby communities because of wildfires in the area. While the Josephine...
KDRV
FERC Staff recommends Klamath River dams removal -- with conditions
Washington, D.C. -- A final environmental impact statement for the Lower Klamath and Klamath Projects is on file today with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). It supports removal of four dams on the Klamath River, with conditions as noted in today's FERC filing. It summarized, "Under the proposed action...
KDRV
More than 4,000,000 gallons of water estimated used at illegal Klamath Co. grow site
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A search warrant in Klamath County is stopping more than 4,000 marijuana plants and more than 4,000,000 gallons of water usage. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its deputies and Basin InterAgency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant today at a property along Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza where deputies oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
KDRV
FireWatch: Governor orders flags lowered to honor Talent firefighter
SALEM, Ore. -- A local firefighter who died on duty is getting a statewide tribute. Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Logan Taylor. She is ordering flags to fly at half-staff sunrise until sunset Monday, August 29. Taylor's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Bear Creek Greenway open houses online today
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Envision Bear Creek Greenway project is up for public review and feedback today: twice. Jackson County is working with Ashland, Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, Talent to present the second community open house and survey to get input about the Bear Creek Greenway's future. Today's two...
KDRV
Rainbow fentanyl gets West Coast warning
PORTLAND, Ore. -- "Rainbow fentanyl" is getting warnings for the West Coast about colorful versions of a fatal drug. The warnings come from the federal government. Two recent seizures in the Portland area have the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today warning people to look out for rainbow fentanyl. They say the colorful version of the "highly-toxic synthetic opioid is responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States."
KDRV
Political independent qualifies as an Oregon governor candidate on November election ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Oregon independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign says today she qualifies for November's ballot. Betsy Johnson's campaign says the Secretary of State’s office announced today that Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot. This month her campaign supplied more than double the required amount of voter signatures to qualify for inclusion in this fall's election for a new governor.
KDRV
Thursday, August 25th Evening Weather
More hazy sunshine and hot weather tomorrow with winds picking up in the afternoon. Big changes for the weekend with a much cooler and blustery day for Saturday. We'll only see a slight chance for showers in Southern Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
FireWatch: McKinney Fire burn scar 79% moderate or high soil burn severity
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Klamath National Forest Office tonight is releasing results of the post-fire burned area emergency response assessment. It says 79% of the McKinney Fire burn scar has moderate or high soil burn severity. It also is releasing post-fire soil burn severity maps for the McKinney Fire...
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
Comments / 1