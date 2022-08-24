ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
The Drive

Here’s Our First Look At A HELIOS Laser-Armed Navy Destroyer

A look at the new High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) laser directed energy weapon installed on the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Preble, with an inset showing a rendering of the system. USN / Lockheed MartinUSS Preble is the first Navy ship with HELIOS, which can damage and destroy targets like small boats and drones, and blind optics.
yankodesign.com

This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land

The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
