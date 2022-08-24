Read full article on original website
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
It’s finally here: Lockheed Martin delivers 60+ kW laser to the US Navy
There was exciting news for the US Navy last week as it was announced that Lockheed Martin finally delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships. The weapon is also capable of providing directed energy capability to the fleet.
B-2’s First Launch Of Stealthy JASSM-ER Cruise Missile Disclosed
A B-2 bomber drops an AGM-158A JASSM cruise missile during a test, with additional insets showing AGM-158-series missiles. Lockheed Martin / DODIn addition to longer-range cruise missiles, B-2s have been receiving upgrades to their nuclear capabilities and communications systems.
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Here’s Our First Look At A HELIOS Laser-Armed Navy Destroyer
A look at the new High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) laser directed energy weapon installed on the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Preble, with an inset showing a rendering of the system. USN / Lockheed MartinUSS Preble is the first Navy ship with HELIOS, which can damage and destroy targets like small boats and drones, and blind optics.
Behold Beowulf, The U.S. Army’s New Tracked Arctic Troop Carrier
BAE SystemsThe new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, or CATV, will be given to the 11th Airborne in Alaska first, replacing aging Cold War vehicles.
Eachine E110 is a Knockoff Black Hornet Nano Drone Used by the US Army, Here’s a First Look
The US Army’s Black Hornet Nano drone is a highly advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and many have wondered if there will ever be a commercial version. Meet the Eachine E110. It may look the part, but this is just a standard 2.5G, 6-axis gyro miniature drone with optical local flow localization, or at least according to its manufacturer.
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
