Spokane Arts calls on artists to submit designs for traffic signals and utility boxes

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
q13fox.com
Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
KHQ Right Now
Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today. Level...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
KHQ Right Now
USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A major vehicle accident destroyed two sheds and a USPS mail truck on Saturday afternoon, temporarily blocking westbound traffic on Trent and Pines. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a USPS truck was pulled over on the westbound shoulder on Trent while delivering mail when a vehicle headed east crossed the center line and struck the mail truck. In a secondary impact, two Old Hickory storage sheds were also destroyed.
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
KHQ Right Now
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
Lawsuit challenges marina, housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for approving a lakeside marina and housing development along Lake Pend Oreille. The developments are zoned near Trestle Creek, which is a spawning...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
KHQ Right Now
SPD arrests Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail. Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
KHQ Right Now
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back...
