alachuacounty.us
September Livestock Program
The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Livestock program for September 2022. This program is being offered by Dr. Cindy Sanders, Director/Livestock Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. First Annual Small Ruminant Short Course and Ram Test Sale – September 16 and 17, from 8:30 a.m....
WCJB
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games. The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year. Students could also enjoy some...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
ocala-news.com
DeSantis appoints four Ocala residents to College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 26, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone, and Dr. Michael Torres to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees. Branson, of Ocala, is the President of SouthState Bank. He is a board member for AdventHealth Ocala Hospital,...
WCJB
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired. On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee...
School district considers updated study
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host special waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is preparing to conduct a special waste amnesty day. The annual collection event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection site will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
2022 Fall Festivals in Greater Gainesville
Pumpkins, scarecrows and…bats? These local fall festivals are the perfect autumn activity, whether it be a family outing or a fun afternoon with friends. The Coon Hollo Family Farm invites guests each weekend to an old-fashioned fall festival that will feature hayrides, pig races, putt putt golf, archery, pony rides and so much more.
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
WCJB
Columbia County Senior Services will hold a BBQ fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is having a BBQ fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be pick up only, and you can do that at 628 SE Allison Court in Lake City. All meals are $10 and...
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
‘I know a miracle is on the way’: Woman seeks kidney donor through billboard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m not giving up, because I know a miracle is on the way.”. Brenda Darling’s son Brandon, surprised her with a birthday gift that could save her life; a billboard searching for an organ donor. “Oh was I surprised and overjoyed,” shared Brenda....
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
WCJB
‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County animal shelter found homes for hundreds of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We really hope to look forward in a positive direction where we’re working together with the community.”. Almost two months after implementing changes, staff from the Alachua Animal Resources and Care, said they are making progress with their operations. In a county commission meeting,...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, August 25-31, 2022
Weekends were made for What’s Good. Add a little art, live music, and delicious dining to your plans starting with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s opening reception for Artwalk Gainesville and their exciting new exhibit Things Unseen. Outdoor music stages feature the high-energy Matcha and Sooza bands at the Free Fridays Concert Series, a full day of top Indie acts at Heartwood Soundstage, the always fun Chillula band at Playlist at the Pointe, and your dance favorites with Fast Lane at the Tioga Concert Series.
Inc.com
Warren Buffett Offers Up 3 of the Best Career Tips You Will Hear Today
Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about wealth investing. The Oracle of Omaha also knows plenty about building a successful career and living a more successful life. Here are three useful tips to consider for your own personal and professional development:. 1. Do the thing you love. Buffett once...
Cedar Key News
LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
