Alachua, FL

alachuacounty.us

September Livestock Program

​The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Livestock program for September 2022. This program is being offered by Dr. Cindy Sanders, Director/Livestock Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. First Annual Small Ruminant Short Course and Ram Test Sale – September 16 and 17, from 8:30 a.m....
ALACHUA, FL
Ocala Gazette

School district considers updated study

The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule

The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

2022 Fall Festivals in Greater Gainesville

Pumpkins, scarecrows and…bats? These local fall festivals are the perfect autumn activity, whether it be a family outing or a fun afternoon with friends. The Coon Hollo Family Farm invites guests each weekend to an old-fashioned fall festival that will feature hayrides, pig races, putt putt golf, archery, pony rides and so much more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, August 25-31, 2022

Weekends were made for What’s Good. Add a little art, live music, and delicious dining to your plans starting with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s opening reception for Artwalk Gainesville and their exciting new exhibit Things Unseen. Outdoor music stages feature the high-energy Matcha and Sooza bands at the Free Fridays Concert Series, a full day of top Indie acts at Heartwood Soundstage, the always fun Chillula band at Playlist at the Pointe, and your dance favorites with Fast Lane at the Tioga Concert Series.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Cedar Key News

LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

