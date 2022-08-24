Read full article on original website
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
‘Star Wars’ stans ponder how Darth Vader would fare in a duel against other iconic villains
Ever since his reappearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and performing such jaw-dropping feats as Force-pulling a ship in full thrust, Star Wars fans have once again been reminded of just how badass Darth Vader is. Now, the fandom is asking a very important question: How would the legendary Sith Lord fare if faced with other iconic villains from the Skywalker Saga?
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time
The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
Every season of ‘Game of Thrones’ ranked from worst to best
When Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO more than a decade ago with all the bearings of a humble beginning, not even David Benioff and D.B. Weiss themselves could’ve predicted that their high fantasy adaptation would go on to become the most popular television series in the world.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ showrunner teases season 4 timeline
It was effectively an inevitability, but fans of The Umbrella Academy can breathe a jovial sigh of relief now that Netflix’s acclaimed superhero series has been renewed for a fourth season. They can also prepare for one or ten bittersweet tears, as the fourth season has also been confirmed to be the final one.
A disappointing thriller reopens a cold case on the streaming Top 10
Believe it or not, but there used to be a time when Ryan Reynolds would tackle projects that didn’t require him to do little else than play an extension of himself. Perhaps one of the reasons why the actor feels so comfortable in his wheelhouse is that his more experimental efforts didn’t tend to find much success, with 2014’s The Captive one of several examples.
The worst pre-MCU-era superhero adaptations ranked from awful to ‘X-Men 3’
It is hard to understate how the MCU totally changed the game when it comes to superhero adaptations. While there were good superhero adaptions before the MCU landed in 2008, like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and the original Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies, there were loads of stinkers. And for a long time, many believed that comic book to screen adaptations were some of the riskiest adaptions in Hollywood, as there was a high chance the film would bomb.
‘I Love My Dad’ star Patton Oswalt touts dark comedy film as the cure to Netflix fatigue
Patton Oswalt is touting the newest dark comedy he stars in, I Love My Dad, as the cure you need for Netflix fatigue — or at least, that’s what you would gather from the comedian and actor’s latest post on Twitter. Oswalt shared an image for I...
‘Stranger Things’ stans demand Will’s bowl cut survives season 5
From Steve Harrington’s effervescent hair to Eleven’s iconic shaved head, the cast of fantasy mega-hit Stranger Things have sported some memorable looks over the past four seasons. But there is arguably no hairstyle more recognizable than the infamous bowl cut belonging to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), which was the undeniable talk of the town during the show’s feature-length fourth season.
Netflix’s new comedy is getting trashed by critics
August 26 has been a pretty busy day for movies; the supernatural horror feature The Invitation just dropped into theaters, Sylvester Stallone’s superhero flick Samaritan made its way to Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix put forth Me Time, the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy. These films may...
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ finally addresses the ‘Eternals’ ending
Ever since Eternals, fans have wondered why nobody in the MCU seems to mention that a colossal being emerged from the ocean and was promptly turned to stone. Even with the crazy events that have happen on a regular basis, you’d think someone would at least bring it up in passing.
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
It’s Ruffalo vs. Norton as MCU fans kick off the battle of the Banners
Mark Ruffalo has been our Hulk for the past decade now, having made his debut as Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers, but some long-in-the-tooth Marvel fans still fondly remember Edward Norton’s take from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And with Ruffalo back on our screens weekly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the old debate between MCU lovers over which is the better presentation of the Jade Giant has now reawoken on Reddit.
‘There goes our E for Everybody rating’: ‘Rick and Morty’ creator’s new game will let you shoot a child
According to a new look at High on Life, the upcoming game by Justin Roiland, the game will let you kill a child. High on Life will be developed by Squanch Games, the developer created by Roiland, famous for creating the animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. The game is scheduled to release this year, on both Xbox and PC, on December 13, 2022. Squanch Games previously developed the game Trover Saves the Universe, which featured Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty in Rick and Morty, as the main character.
