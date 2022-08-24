A brand new cast of characters debuted in the premier episode of House of the Dragon, and viewers are already struggling to keep all of the new names straight. Plenty of familiar surnames — and first names, for that matter — cropped up in the debut episode of HBO Max’s Game of Thrones spin-off, with a slew of fresh Targaryens littering the first episode. A number of other known names, including Stark and Baratheon, also cropped up, but these characters are far removed from the beloved Game of Thrones regulars fans came to love over eight seasons of the gripping series.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO