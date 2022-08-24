ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football

There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Texas football in September

We are now a little more than one week away from the start of the regular season for the Texas football program. In fact, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are now just eight days away from kickoff for the regular season opener, which is set for Sep. 3 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Not enough time in the day

It's not easy being Merrill Madison. The first thing the Liberty Hill junior has to determine is which uniform she's wearing at any given time as a member of both the Lady Panthers volleyball team in addition to being on the varsity cheer squad. After that, Madison needs to flip...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KXAN

Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin

Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Valor Leander to open in August 2023

Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
LEANDER, TX
austinmonthly.com

Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Mustangs freshmen celebrate big victory at home

Editor’s Note: The varsity Mustang team played in Pflugerville on Thursday night after press time. Find the varsity game results and images in the Tuesday, Aug. 30 issue of The Highlander. The Marble Falls Mustang freshmen football team celebrated big time after Wednesday’s 24-14 victory over the Pflugerville Connally...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Austin

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GEORGETOWN, TX
nypressnews.com

Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders

The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
AUSTIN, TX
