Margo Price Takes a Psychedelic Journey in New Song ‘Been to the Mountain’
Margo Price gets into her own trippy headspace with the new song “Been to the Mountain,” her latest indication of what direction she’ll be taking musically with the follow-up to 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started. Built around an insistent drum groove, “Been to the Mountain” combines a greasy low-end guitar-bass riff with urgent, repeated single note hits. Price takes a look at where she’s been and where she’d like to be. “I wish I was god but I’m glad that I’m not/I think too much got my head in a knot,” she muses at one point, but then recognizes...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
5 Deep Cuts From Bob Dylan That You Should Be Listening To
There are very few people that have written as many incredible songs as Bob Dylan. And for every individual one, there is a “Dylanologist” that can quote you chapter and verse. For fans in that vein, there may not be a single song in Dylan’s more than half-a-century recording career that they don’t intimately know.
Stereogum
PC Worship – “Let It Destroy You” & “A Kid”
Last we heard from Justin Frye’s NYC scuzz-rock project PC Worship, the sometimes-solo project / musicians’ collective shared a 2018 LP called Future Phase. Today, PC Worship are back with two singles coupled together — they’re called (two alternative rock songs). That name is a fitting description; the two new cuts are the muddy, percussive “Let It Destroy You” and the bass-led “A Kid,” which trickles out with staticky feedback and slacker-y lyrics like “Why would you try/ When you can get high?” Listen to both new songs below.
Stereogum
Rina Sawayama – “Phantom”
Next month, the futuristic pan-genre pop star Rina Sawayama will release her much-anticipated sophomore album Hold The Girl. Sawayama has already shared a handful of singles from the LP: “This Hell,” “Catch Me In The Air,” the title track. Now, with the album release looming, Sawayama has also shared a grand and vulnerable power ballad called “Phantom.”
papermag.com
Phoebe Bridgers Tapped to Star in A24 Horror Flick
Pharbz and film bros rejoice! Phoebe Bridgers is set to star in upcoming A24 horror film I Saw the TV Glow. The movie follows two teens — played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine — who bond over an obsession with a spooky TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie explores how the line between television and reality blurs after their beloved show is canceled under mysterious circumstances.
NME
Pantera to play first comeback shows at South American Knotfest events, Heaven & Hell in Mexico
The first four dates of Pantera’s reunion tour have been announced, with the groove-metal pioneers’ first shows in more than two decades set to go down at festivals this December. The first of those festivals will be Heaven & Hell in Mexico, where alongside Scorpions, Pantera will co-headline...
The FADER
Song You Need: Cash Cobain’s “Back It Up” makes life sound like a party that never ends
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Cash Cobain is primarily known for his work behind the boards lacing everyone from B-Lovee (“My Everything”) to outer-borough rappers like Flee (“Standards”) Shawny Binladen (“Yellow Tears”), with his fluid and danceable beats. But now, the South Bronx producer is trying to be just as recognized for his presence on the mic. He’s dropped a bunch of solo songs over the last few years, but they felt in search of an identity that matched his easy-going vibes. This year he’s finally found something that’s clicked with the club drill sound that’s caught fire in Philly, New Jersey, and New York. On 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, his collaborative project with Chow Lee from this spring, flips of J. Holiday and Lil Vicious tracks became the foundation of some of the sweatiest and horniest songs of the year.
Stereogum
Sector – “Writing On The Wall”
There’s a particular form of brutal neck-crank metallic hardcore that only seems to come out of the Midwest. The Chicago band Sector is a fine example of that whole phenomenon. Sector features members of bands like MH Chaos and Hold My Own, and their whole style is powerfully ignorant caveman shit. If you’re in the right frame of mind, their sound can be satisfying on a visceral, physical level that goes straight to your bone marrow.
Stereogum
Hear The Cure’s 1990 “Cut” Demo From 30th Anniversary Wish Reissue
The Cure will soon release a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of 1992’s Wish, their most commercially successful album. (It’s the one that features “Friday I’m In Love,” and it arrived after a decade-plus of legacy-building within the “college rock” sphere, just as “alternative” rock was becoming a mainstream proposition.) The reissue includes 24 previously unreleased tracks, and one of them is out today.
Killer in Neverland
Even before her debut single in 2018, 4s4ki had wandered into one corner of the internet after another. The Japanese artist initially took inspiration from the flourishing rap scene on video-upload sites like Nico Nico Douga, particularly the acts who delivered sentimental melodies over beats that crossed boom-bap, electro-pop, and gothic trap. Her output eventually caught the attention of SASAKRECT, an agency home to self-produced rappers and beatmakers. On her full-length debut, 2020’s Your Dreamland, she gravitated towards SoundCloud producers whose cutesy, kitchen-sink synth-pop arrangements channeled the dominant sound of the country’s electronic pop. She’s since signed to a major label, and though she hasn’t yet broken through to the J-pop mainstream, a recent transition to a more abrasive, chaotic production style landed her on Spotify’s influential hyperpop playlist and further extended her underground reach.
Stereogum
Whitney – “County Lines” & “Memory”
The singles so far from Whitney’s new album Spark have found the sweetly pastoral Chicago pop-rock band injecting a bit of electronics into their sound, as bands do, while still maintaining their essential vibe. Today they’ve got two more previews of the album, which again sound like organic riff-driven grooves spruced up with late 20th century keyboard and drum machine action. “Memory” is an upbeat pop track with a string arrangement by Trey Pollard. “County Lines” is a soft piano ballad with some low-key pocket-symphony vibes thanks to an arrangement by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel. Both are as pretty as you’d expect from these guys, especially with Julien Ehrlich’s falsetto soaring all over the place.
Matt Maeson ‘Never Had to Leave’ to Find What He Was Looking For
I don’t need nothin’ but truth, Matt Maeson declares in the opening line of the opening track on his latest album, Never Had to Leave. Maeson has always preferred honest storytelling, especially in his own craft, but Never Had to Leave takes that trait to new highs. The album, debuting on August 26, is an eclectically powerful 12-track account of life as Maeson sees it. As a singer/songwriter with a tendency for travel and a handful of commercially successful records to his name, Maeson’s perspective is one that doesn’t pop up often.
Celestial Son share new video for "melodic synthwave pop rock" song Lord Of Karma
Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son will release third album Planetaria later this year
