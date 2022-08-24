Read full article on original website
Agendas now available for CBJ's Monday Assembly meetings
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The public can now access the agendas and meeting packets for the upcoming Monday meeting. Both meetings will take place Monday, Aug. 29th. At 5:00 p.m., the Assembly agenda consists of Lands and the Housing & Economic Development Committee and is accessible through a Zoom webinar.
CBJ Docks and Harbors Board will take up regulation changes at Thursday meeting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday night. The board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to hold more than a dozen public hearings on a variety of proposed regulation and ordinance changes. The meeting will...
CBJ vote centers will be open for 2 weeks prior to Election Day
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's annual Regular Municipal Election is just around the corner, and this year voters will be able to cast their ballot in a variety of ways in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Oct. 4. Similar to the past...
CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
University of Alaska administration rejects faculty’s latest contract proposal
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - University of Alaska administration did not accept the latest proposed contract from its faculty union during a federal mediation session on Monday. Instead, it responded with another offer, which is confidential. University associate vice president of public affairs Robbie Graham, speaking on behalf of the...
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
NOTN 8-26 AM
As of the first week of August, Juneau has seen 751,592 visitors come to the capital city. CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. The results of...
What makes Auke Bay’s Indian Point, or X’unáxi a sacred site?
Guests: From the Sealaska Heritage Institute — Rosita Worl President and Dr. Charles Smythe, Senior Ethnologist. Every piece of land has a story. For Indigenous peoples, ties to the land are often erased from history after it is usurped — even sacred sites like Indian Point on the outskirts of Juneau. A new book published by Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to change that.
Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
Former Juneau hospital administrator charged with felony theft for alleged fraudulent travel claims and online purchases
On Friday morning, state prosecutors charged a former top-level employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital with two felony counts of theft in the first degree. State troopers arrested Bradley Grigg, formerly the hospital’s chief behavioral health officer, Thursday evening for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the city-owned hospital. He participated in the arraignment by video call from Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State Troopers and area emergency services are searching for a man whose kayak overturned Tuesday in the Knik River. On Tuesday night at about 6:00, State Troopers received a report of a missing boater approximately 3 miles downstream from the Knik Glacier. Troopers responded to the...
One of Juneau’s most-sighted whales has a new calf, and it’s a bit too bold
A humpback calf appears to be okay after an encounter with a tour boat in near Juneau that left some of the whale’s skin on the boat’s hull. “The whale certainly felt that contact,” said Suzie Teerlink of NOAA’s Whale Sense program. “Probably didn’t feel good.”
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
CIC Football: Juneau’s appetite to tackle challenges has Huskies unbeaten entering Week 3
With the Juneau football team tied atop the Cook Inlet Conference standings entering Week 3, head coach Rich Sjoroos had a message for his players: Don’t get comfortable. The longtime Juneau coach is determined to keep the Huskies hungry and avoid complacency after dominating their first two opponents by a combined score of 70-14.
