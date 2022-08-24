ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Agendas now available for CBJ's Monday Assembly meetings

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The public can now access the agendas and meeting packets for the upcoming Monday meeting. Both meetings will take place Monday, Aug. 29th. At 5:00 p.m., the Assembly agenda consists of Lands and the Housing & Economic Development Committee and is accessible through a Zoom webinar.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ vote centers will be open for 2 weeks prior to Election Day

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's annual Regular Municipal Election is just around the corner, and this year voters will be able to cast their ballot in a variety of ways in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Oct. 4. Similar to the past...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ's Barr speaks to News of the North on Huna Totem deal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on the...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Society
kinyradio.com

Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska administration rejects faculty’s latest contract proposal

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - University of Alaska administration did not accept the latest proposed contract from its faculty union during a federal mediation session on Monday. Instead, it responded with another offer, which is confidential. University associate vice president of public affairs Robbie Graham, speaking on behalf of the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-26 AM

As of the first week of August, Juneau has seen 751,592 visitors come to the capital city. CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke on the KINY Morning Show about the deal struck this week between Huna Totem and Norwegian Cruise Lines for waterfront property in downtown. The results of...
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Building Permit#Emergency Shelter#Cdd#Assembly
ktoo.org

What makes Auke Bay’s Indian Point, or X’unáxi a sacred site?

Guests: From the Sealaska Heritage Institute — Rosita Worl President and Dr. Charles Smythe, Senior Ethnologist. Every piece of land has a story. For Indigenous peoples, ties to the land are often erased from history after it is usurped — even sacred sites like Indian Point on the outskirts of Juneau. A new book published by Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to change that.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Stranded hiker pair assisted by Juneau Mountain Rescue

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mountain Rescue helped a father and son off the West Glacier Trail in Juneau Wednesday, after a report that they were stuck. On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., Fairbanks Dispatch received a report from the Juneau Police Department in reference to two stranded hikers on the West Glacier Trail.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
ktoo.org

Former Juneau hospital administrator charged with felony theft for alleged fraudulent travel claims and online purchases

On Friday morning, state prosecutors charged a former top-level employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital with two felony counts of theft in the first degree. State troopers arrested Bradley Grigg, formerly the hospital’s chief behavioral health officer, Thursday evening for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the city-owned hospital. He participated in the arraignment by video call from Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
JUNEAU, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kinyradio.com

Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Knik River

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State Troopers and area emergency services are searching for a man whose kayak overturned Tuesday in the Knik River. On Tuesday night at about 6:00, State Troopers received a report of a missing boater approximately 3 miles downstream from the Knik Glacier. Troopers responded to the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy