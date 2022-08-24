High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of Disney Plus’ most popular original shows. Now on its third season, fans have chosen sides for shipping wars and Twitter battles are well underway. Rina and Portwell (Ricky and Gina and EJ and Gina) are the two big ones in season three, and after episode five fans are only more heated. We finally got a Ricky confession over his feelings for Gina! Some fans have been waiting for this since the first season, and that’s holding out hope for a long time. Others are just hoping EJ and Gina can make it through their current fight and continue on the happy relationship path.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO