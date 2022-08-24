Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Snarls – “After You (Samantha’s Song)”
The Columbus-based Band To Watch Snarls released their debut album, Burst, in 2020, and they followed it up last year with an EP, What About Flowers?, one of the best of 2021. Today, they’re back with a one-off single called “After You (Samantha’s Song),” a gorgeously lush track filled with soft harmonies that just builds and builds.
Stereogum
The Callous Daoboys – “The Elephant Man In The Room”
Next week, frantically bugged-out Atlanta metalcore experimenters the Callous Daoboys will release their new album Celebrity Therapist. I have heard it, and I can confirm that it is nuts. The Callous Daoboys’ style is a feverish herky-jerk attack that can be wacky and ferocious at the same time, which is quite a trick. We’ve already posted the early tracks “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops” and “What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the album arrives.
Stereogum
Terre & Maggie Roche – “Kin Ya See That Sun”
Terre Roche, one of the three sisters who made up the Roches, is releasing a new collection of previously unreleased songs and live recordings that she created with Maggie Roche, who passed away in 2017. Kin Ya See That Sun will be out in October, and Roche is introducing the album with a live rendition of its title track, which the siblings wrote when they were children.
Stereogum
PC Worship – “Let It Destroy You” & “A Kid”
Last we heard from Justin Frye’s NYC scuzz-rock project PC Worship, the sometimes-solo project / musicians’ collective shared a 2018 LP called Future Phase. Today, PC Worship are back with two singles coupled together — they’re called (two alternative rock songs). That name is a fitting description; the two new cuts are the muddy, percussive “Let It Destroy You” and the bass-led “A Kid,” which trickles out with staticky feedback and slacker-y lyrics like “Why would you try/ When you can get high?” Listen to both new songs below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Whitney – “County Lines” & “Memory”
The singles so far from Whitney’s new album Spark have found the sweetly pastoral Chicago pop-rock band injecting a bit of electronics into their sound, as bands do, while still maintaining their essential vibe. Today they’ve got two more previews of the album, which again sound like organic riff-driven grooves spruced up with late 20th century keyboard and drum machine action. “Memory” is an upbeat pop track with a string arrangement by Trey Pollard. “County Lines” is a soft piano ballad with some low-key pocket-symphony vibes thanks to an arrangement by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel. Both are as pretty as you’d expect from these guys, especially with Julien Ehrlich’s falsetto soaring all over the place.
Stereogum
Rina Sawayama – “Phantom”
Next month, the futuristic pan-genre pop star Rina Sawayama will release her much-anticipated sophomore album Hold The Girl. Sawayama has already shared a handful of singles from the LP: “This Hell,” “Catch Me In The Air,” the title track. Now, with the album release looming, Sawayama has also shared a grand and vulnerable power ballad called “Phantom.”
Celebrities tap into secondhand clothes trend by selling on pre-loved sites
Would you buy a pair of Christian Dior trainers previously worn by Lily Allen? What about a playsuit sported by Olivia Rodrigo or cropped jeans from Maisie Williams?. The chance to buy clothes directly from a celebrity has become a new shopping option, thanks to a slew of famous names teaming up with websites that sell secondhand clothes.
Stereogum
Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
LAKE – “Monkey Costume”
The last time LAKE released a new project was in 2020 — that was their Roundelay LP. Now, the Olympia indie-pop lifers are sharing a brand-new one-off track adorably called “Monkey Costume” — it’s on a 20th anniversary compilation for their Japanese label 7ep. As the band explains via Instagram: “This tune was written about a story Jeff Johnson of the band Ok Vancouver[.] Ok tells about going to work in a monkey costume and being given the choice to take the costume off or lose his job. He chose the monkey costume.” I mean, who wouldn’t? Listen to “Monkey Costume” below.
Stereogum
Lowertown – “Bucktooth”
The young Atlanta bedroom-pop duo Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, aka Lowertown, are signed to Dirty Hit, the British record label that brought you the 1975, Rina Sawayama, and beabadoobee. In October, they’ll release their debut album I Love To Lie, which features today’s new single “Bucktooth.” The song’s built around ramshackle guitar chords and fervent twee vocals from Osby and Weinberg, sounding loopy as they unload about something quite serious. “They’re extremists and I don’t like it/ I just wanted to have a good time,” the duo sings, before concluding, “I can’t handle any more guns.”
Stereogum
Jordaan Mason & Their Orchestra – “No More Metaphor”
The Toronto musician Jordaan Mason has been making roiling, experimental folk songs for just about two decades now. Today, they’re announcing a new album called Rewrite The Words Again, their first full-length in four years following 2018’s Earth To Ursa Major. It’s their first album billed as Jordaan Mason & Their Orchestra, and Mason began to piece it together a couple years ago after reaching out to the Berlin musician Marlene Bellissimo. That collaboration led Mason to expand their project, hence the Orchestra designation, and Rewrite The Words Again also features contributions from Ryan Doyle, Diane Cluck, AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, and more.
Stereogum
Future Teens – “Team Sports” (Feat. The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell)
Future Teens are releasing a new album, Self Help, next month. We’ve heard “Same Difference” and “BYOB” from it so far, and today they’re back with another track, “Team Sports,” which features backing vocals from Dan Campbell of the Wonder Years toward the end of the song.
Stereogum
Watch Madi Diaz Make Her TV Debut On CBS Saturday Morning
Last month, Nashville singer/songwriter and recent ANTI- Records signee Madi Diaz shared a new song, “Hangover.” That was her first new music since releasing her Same History, New Feelings EP, which came out in March and featured re-recordings of songs from her 2021 album History Of A Feeling with Waxahatchee and Angel Olsen. Now, Diaz is making her TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning, where she performed “Crying In Public,” “Resentment,” and “New Person, Old Place.” All three tracks appear on last year’s History Of A Feeling. Watch below.
Stereogum
The Smithereens Releasing Lost Album From 1993
New Jersey power-pop greats the Smithereens haven’t released an album since 2011 in 2011, and frontman Pat DiNizio died in 2017. But if new material from the band now seems unlikely, fans are about to be treated to something arguably more exciting: a whole previously unreleased album from 1993.
Stereogum
A Rush Of Blood To The Head
Coldplay are corny. We know it. They know it. Ever since the world first saw Chris Martin running on the beach in the “Yellow” video, Coldplay have been corny. Sometimes, that corniness takes the form of abashed self-deprecation, and sometimes it manifests as over-serious messianic-complex bullshit. Sometimes, it even looks like desperation, as when Coldplay glommed onto both Max Martin and BTS in their successful quest to land a #1 hit last year. At certain points in their history, though, Coldplay have turned that corniness to their advantage, to do things that no non-corny band could’ve ever accomplished. For instance: “Clocks.” A cool band could’ve never made “Clocks,” and that’s why “Clocks” stands as an eternal argument that coolness is overrated.
Stereogum
Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”
Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.
Stereogum
Girlpool Break Up
Girlpool are breaking up. “After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” the band wrote in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”
Stereogum
Watch London Grammar’s Acoustic Cover Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic”
London Grammar just wrapped up a bunch of dates opening for Coldplay’s “eco-friendly” tour, so it’s only fitting that they’d drop a sweet acoustic cover of “Don’t Panic.” The indie-pop performers’ cover is pretty spare — just the trio and an acoustic guitar — but it’s quite arresting. “Beautiful world, beautiful summer,” they captioned. “Thank you @coldplay for letting us tag along on the most surreal ride!”
Stereogum
Hear The Cure’s 1990 “Cut” Demo From 30th Anniversary Wish Reissue
The Cure will soon release a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of 1992’s Wish, their most commercially successful album. (It’s the one that features “Friday I’m In Love,” and it arrived after a decade-plus of legacy-building within the “college rock” sphere, just as “alternative” rock was becoming a mainstream proposition.) The reissue includes 24 previously unreleased tracks, and one of them is out today.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem’s First Song In Five Years Will Appear On The White Noise Soundtrack
Right now, there’s a whole lot of fascination surrounding the new movie White Noise, director Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel. For one thing, there’s the question of how you would turn White Noise into a movie in the first place. For another, there’s the budget. Baumback made White Noise for Netflix, and according to various different reports, the movie could’ve cost anywhere from $80 million to $120 million. That’s a wild gamble on an esoteric experiment from a great arthouse director. Maybe it’ll be great! Could also be terrible! But now we know something else about White Noise: It’ll have a new LCD Soundsystem song.
Comments / 0