Coldplay are corny. We know it. They know it. Ever since the world first saw Chris Martin running on the beach in the “Yellow” video, Coldplay have been corny. Sometimes, that corniness takes the form of abashed self-deprecation, and sometimes it manifests as over-serious messianic-complex bullshit. Sometimes, it even looks like desperation, as when Coldplay glommed onto both Max Martin and BTS in their successful quest to land a #1 hit last year. At certain points in their history, though, Coldplay have turned that corniness to their advantage, to do things that no non-corny band could’ve ever accomplished. For instance: “Clocks.” A cool band could’ve never made “Clocks,” and that’s why “Clocks” stands as an eternal argument that coolness is overrated.

