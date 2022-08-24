Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
fox9.com
Here’s your chance to buy a rare artifact once owned by Aveda’s millionaire founder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Collectors across the world will soon have a chance to own beautiful artifacts that once belonged to the founder of cosmetics companies Aveda Corp. and Intelligent Nutrients. The same curiosity that led Horst Rechelbacher, known as "the father of safe cosmetics," to improve the...
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
mprnews.org
Must eat, must drink and must see : Minnesota celebrities at the State Fair
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is almost here so MPR News reached out to Minnesota celebrities for their must eat, must drink and must see of the Minnesota State Fair. Here’s what they said. Keith Marler, Fox 9 meteorologist. Eat: Since I'm out there almost every day, I hold...
Try This Abstract and Unique Mini Golf Course Before the Summer Ends
As the summer is winding down, we all are trying to get the last of our summer activities in before it becomes fall and soon… winter. But don’t worry I have a great idea for you to try! You need to check out this unique half sculpture garden half mini golf course called Big Stone Mini Golf, located in Minnetrista MN.
minnesotamonthly.com
The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.
Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
fox9.com
Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs
CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
ccxmedia.org
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park
The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Patina to close its Uptown Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS -- Patina Stores says its location in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will be closing after over 25 years of business.In 1995, Patina originally opened at a location on 24th Street and Hennepin Avenue, which is now Spyhouse Coffee. The store relocated two years later to the location at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. "We have enjoyed being part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," Patina said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for all the support and kindness as we bid Uptown a fond farewell!"The store will close on Sunday. Patina says its south Minneapolis location on 50th Street and Bryant Avenue will be the closest store to serve the Minneapolis customer base.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Falls to Cal Poly in Home Opener
MINNEAPOLIS – In its first match against Cal Poly, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell to the Mustangs, 1-0, on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie stadium. The Gophers dished out 19 shots on the night, compared to Cal Poly's nine. Minnesota was led offensively by McKenna Buisman and Khyah Harper, who notched four chances each. Megan Plaschko had two saves on the night, one coming in each half.
