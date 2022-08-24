ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

lifeinminnesota.com

10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Native Becomes Royalty at Minnesota State Fair

Day one of the Minnesota State Fair was a special and unexpected one for Brooklyn Park native Elaine Christiansen. The longtime volunteer at the Hamline Church Dining Hall became knighted Thursday by royal members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Christiansen, who is 92, was named duchess of the royal...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.

Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota man opens heart and home to 'misfit' dogs

CANNON FALLS (FOX 9) - Lary Schuette packs his home with 14 dogs that all were chosen because they face some big challenges. Many are in wheelchairs with only two legs that work, others have no legs at all. But Schuette doesn’t see the wrongs, because he thinks all of them are just right.
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park

The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Patina to close its Uptown Minneapolis location

MINNEAPOLIS -- Patina Stores says its location in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will be closing after over 25 years of business.In 1995, Patina originally opened at a location on 24th Street and Hennepin Avenue, which is now Spyhouse Coffee. The store relocated two years later to the location at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. "We have enjoyed being part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," Patina said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for all the support and kindness as we bid Uptown a fond farewell!"The store will close on Sunday. Patina says its south Minneapolis location on 50th Street and Bryant Avenue will be the closest store to serve the Minneapolis customer base. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Falls to Cal Poly in Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS – In its first match against Cal Poly, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell to the Mustangs, 1-0, on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie stadium. The Gophers dished out 19 shots on the night, compared to Cal Poly's nine. Minnesota was led offensively by McKenna Buisman and Khyah Harper, who notched four chances each. Megan Plaschko had two saves on the night, one coming in each half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

