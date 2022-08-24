Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
u.today
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Benzinga
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Benzinga
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade
With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won’t Break $25,000 Until One Major Thing Happens
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is casting doubt on the ability of Bitcoin (BTC) to rally above the $25,000 price level under the prevailing conditions. O’Leary says in a Stansberry Research interview that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because the lack of cryptocurrency regulation is hindering institutional investment in the space.
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Coming Soon: The Cardano Hard Fork
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil Hard Fork is set for September. “We’re not quite over the finish line.”. The Ethereum Merge may be right around the corner—but so is Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. Cardano is a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake blockchain which supports smart contracts and...
NEWSBTC
Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory
Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Collaborates With T-Mobile To Put An End To Cell Phone 'Dead Zones'
SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS held a joint event at the former's Starbase facility in South Texas on Thursday to announce a technology partnership. What Happened: At the live event, SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled a plan to bring satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Decentralized Public Network Altcoin to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange platform Coinbase added another altcoin to its listing roadmap, which puts the token on the path toward being listed on its burgeoning roster of tradable digtal assets. Ethereum (ETH) rival and smart contract platform Hedera (HBAR), which is tailored for security and regulatory compliance, could potentially...
decrypt.co
Balaji Srinivasan’s ‘Network State’ Could See Citizens Swap Passports for Ethereum Names
When unpacking his idea of a digital country, Srinivasan pointed to Ethereum’s domain service as a key tool for building the Network State. Swap blockchain technology with legacy census tools, and you start seeing the foundation for what Coinbase’s former CTO Balaji Srinivasan calls The Network State. During...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
decrypt.co
Crypto Lending Platform Compound Rolls Out Fresh Upgrade for DeFi Users
The new iteration of the Compound protocol targets security, capital efficiency, and improved user experience. Compound, the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for borrowing and lending crypto, has launched a new “streamlined” version of the protocol called Comet. The launch follows a successful governance proposal, with the protocol’s...
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Comments / 0