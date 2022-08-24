ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
u.today

Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears

The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
tipranks.com

Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade

With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
decrypt.co

Coming Soon: The Cardano Hard Fork

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil Hard Fork is set for September. “We’re not quite over the finish line.”. The Ethereum Merge may be right around the corner—but so is Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. Cardano is a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake blockchain which supports smart contracts and...
NEWSBTC

Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory

Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
Benzinga

Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days

On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
decrypt.co

Crypto Lending Platform Compound Rolls Out Fresh Upgrade for DeFi Users

The new iteration of the Compound protocol targets security, capital efficiency, and improved user experience. Compound, the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for borrowing and lending crypto, has launched a new “streamlined” version of the protocol called Comet. The launch follows a successful governance proposal, with the protocol’s...
